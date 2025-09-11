Agent Brokers United Partners With Linqura AI To Deliver AI-Powered Commercial Insurance Expertise To Members

ABU to transform commercial lines production and empower independent agencies

- Mark Stender, CEO and Founder

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agent Brokers United (ABU), the collaborative network dedicated to helping independent agencies thrive, today announced a strategic partnership with Linqura AI , the leading provider of sales and underwriting intelligence solutions for the commercial insurance industry. Through this partnership, ABU member agencies will gain access to Linqura's Agentic AI platform, designed to equip agents and underwriters with specialist-level expertise in risk decision-making and commercial lines growth.

“Our goal at ABU is to give our members the tools to compete-and win-in an increasingly complex insurance market,” said Ricky Brito, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Agent Brokers United.“By partnering with Linqura AI, we're providing our agencies with AI-driven capabilities that simplify commercial submissions, improve accuracy, and accelerate growth opportunities.”

Key Benefits for ABU Members

Commercial Lines Expertise On-Demand

ABU member agencies can leverage LinqCo-pilot 's proprietary:

●1,100+ NAICS code classification system

●Carrier-specific submission guidance

●Real-time coverage recommendations

Proven Performance Results

Agencies using Linqura AI have achieved:

●95% accuracy in business classification (vs. 52% industry average)

●Reduction from 5+ to 1 follow-up per submission

●30% faster binding times

Exclusive Member Advantages

ABU members will receive:

●Priority onboarding

●Specialized training and education programs

●Custom integration support

“Independent agencies need more than generic AI-they need solutions designed for the complexities of commercial insurance,” said Mark Stender, CEO and Founder of Linqura AI“Partnering with Agent Brokers United ensures that agencies across the country can access the expertise of a specialist on every account, enabling them to grow smarter and faster.”

Linqura AI's platform empowers commercial insurance professionals where Open AI tools fall short, by transforming complex data into actionable insights, streamlining workflows, and enhancing decision-making capabilities across the underwriting and sales process.

Platform Availability

LinqCo-pilot is now available exclusively to ABU member agencies through network tiers, including a premier option offering advanced analytics and carrier-matching capabilities.

About Agent Brokers United

Agent Brokers United (ABU) is a collaborative network built to empower independent insurance agencies with resources, tools, and partnerships that drive success. By providing access to leading technology, training, and carrier relationships, ABU helps agencies grow stronger together while maintaining their independence.

About Linqura AI

Linqura AI is the premier provider of artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions for the commercial insurance industry, solving the industry's biggest challenges – premium leakage, process friction and knowledge gaps. The company's innovative platform empowers insurance professionals with advanced risk classification, risk assessment, coverage analysis, risk placement and lead generation tools designed to optimize performance and drive growth. Linqura AI is reshaping how commercial insurance is bought, sold and managed with AI-driven precision. For more information, visit Linqura .

