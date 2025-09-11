Lexicon Pharmaceuticals To Present Additional Clinical Data On Pilavapadin At Three Upcoming Medical Meetings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentations collectively highlight pilavapadin's potential to improve pain management care for patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) Breadth of the data across Phase 2 program to be discussed at Arrowhead's 19th Annual Pain Summit THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced the presentation of clinical data for its investigational, AAK1-inhibitor, pilavapadin, for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) at three upcoming medical meetings. Details for the presentations are as follows: NeuroDiab, September 11-14 in Bucharest, Romania :



- Lecture 3 : New Promise for Painful Diabetic Neuropathy: Results from recently finished clinical trials of Pilavapadin, an oral, non-opioid, AAK1 inhibitor for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain - Date : Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Time : 11:15 a.m. CEST - Presenter: Rodica Pop-Busui M.D., Ph.D., Jordan Schnitzer Chair in Diabetes, Professor of Medicine and Division Head, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Clinical Nutrition Director, Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Center, Oregon Health & Science University

European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), September 16-19 in Vienna, Austria:



- Oral Presentation : Pilavapadin, an oral, non-opioid, AAK1 inhibitor for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP): results from a Phase 2b, dose-ranging, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter study - Date : Wednesday, September 17, 2025 - Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST - Location: Sofia Hall - Presenter: Rodica Pop-Busui M.D., Ph.D., Jordan Schnitzer Chair in Diabetes, Professor of Medicine and Division Head, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Clinical Nutrition Director, Harold Schnitzer Diabetes Center, Oregon Health & Science University

Arrowhead's 19 th Annual Pain Therapeutics Summit, October 13-14 in San Diego, CA:



- Poster: Pilavapadin in Neuropathic Pain: Results from the Phase 2b PROGRESS Trial in Patients with Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain - Date: Monday, October 13, 2025 - Time: 3:25 p.m. PT - Presenter: Suma Gopinathan Ph.D., VP Clinical Development, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Pilavapadin

Discovered using Lexicon's unique approach to gene science, pilavapadin (LX9211) is a potent, once-daily, orally delivered, selective, investigational small molecule inhibitor of AAK1, a novel target for neuropathic pain which inhibits reuptake and recycling of neurotransmitters involved in pain signaling without affecting opiate pathways. Lexicon identified AAK1 in its target discovery efforts as a promising approach for the treatment of neuropathic pain. Preclinical studies of pilavapadin demonstrated central nervous system penetration and reduction in pain behavior in models of neuropathic pain without affecting opiate pathways.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through the Genome5000TM program, Lexicon's unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

For Investor and Media Inquiries :

Lisa DeFrancesco

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

