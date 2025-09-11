Consilium Expands Wholesale Presence In The Caribbean With New Jamaican Hub

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Consilium, the global speciality (re)insurance wholesale broker, today announced the expansion of its international footprint with the opening of a new hub in Kingston, Jamaica (subject to regulatory approval), appointing Max Pragnell as Managing Partner to lead the office.

The launch in Jamaica is part of Consilium's strategy to build out wholesale operations in key global hubs, powered by local expertise and its proprietary, market-leading technology platform AtomX. AtomX harnesses AI and process automation to transform broker servicing, enhancing speed, efficiency, and client experience for Consilium's growing global network of retail broker partners.

With offices now in both Cayman and Jamaica, Consilium is part of a select group of international brokers with a physical presence across the Caribbean, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the region. The Kingston hub will specialise in commercial wholesale speciality insurance and reinsurance across Property, Liability, Cyber, Financial Lines, Marine, and Alternative Risk Transfer, providing clients with both deep local knowledge and seamless access to international markets.

Max Pragnell brings nearly a decade of experience to his new role, most recently as Area Vice President at IIBRe in Kingston, with a focus on wholesale and reinsurance P&C. His career includes roles at Gallagher and RPS in the US, Alesco in the UK, and IIBRe in Jamaica, where he established himself as the Caribbean's Cyber Practice Leader.

Commenting on his appointment, Pragnell said:“The Caribbean market is built on strong foundations of local insurers and brokers. Consilium will enhance that by bringing a wider range of speciality products, tailored solutions for large corporates, and direct access to global expertise. Our clients benefit from the best of both worlds, local insight combined with international reach, all delivered with speed, service, and trust.”

This marks the second new international hub announced by Consilium in just six weeks, following the opening of its Singapore office. Together, these milestones reflect Consilium's mission to reshape wholesale broking through independence, expertise, and client service, delivered at scale by cutting-edge technology.



