ISSF World Cup: India's Wait For Medal Continues As Danilo Sollazzo Smashes World Record
The highlight of the day came from Italy's Danilo Sollazzo, who set a new world record in the men's 10m air rifle final. Sollazzo, the 2022 Cairo World Championship runner-up to India's Rudrankksh Patil and fifth-place finisher at the Paris Olympics, shot a scintillating 255.0 to eclipse reigning Olympic champion Sheng Lihao's previous mark by half a point.
Sheng, the home favourite, had to settle for silver with 253.5 while Korea's Park Haijun took bronze.
For India, former world No.1 Divyansh Singh Panwar managed 630.0 in qualification, finishing 19th, well adrift of the cutoff. Sweden's Olympic silver medallist Victor Lindgren took the last qualifying spot with 632.3. Umamahesh finished 39th with 627.7 while Niraj Kumar ended 54th on 626.1.
In the women's 25m pistol, Korea asserted dominance with Olympic champions Yang Jiin and Oh Yejin claiming gold and silver respectively, ahead of China's Xiao Jiaruixuan. India's Abhidnya Ashok Patil impressed with a brilliant 295 in the rapid-fire stage to total 583, but narrowly missed the final on inner 10 count, finishing 11th.
France's Camille Jedrzejewski, the Paris Olympic silver medallist, also exited with the same score. Divya T.S. (581) and Olympian Rahi Sarnobat (581) placed 16th and 17th respectively.
China lead the medal tally with two golds, followed by Norway, Italy, and Korea.
On Friday, all eyes will be on the women's 50m rifle 3 positions final, where Mehuli Ghosh, Surabhi Rapole and Manini Kaushik will carry India's hopes of ending their medal-less run.
