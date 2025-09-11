Red Hat OpenShift AI achieves ISO 42001 AI certification, reinforcing Red Hat's leadership in responsible AI
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) September 11, 2025 - To CIOs and CISOs overseeing critical production systems, AI can seem chaotic: It’s a dynamic, constantly evolving ecosystem, where current certifications and standards may not apply the same way, if at all. But AI can’t be ignored - properly implementing and integrating an AI strategy can be a massive boon to the enterprise, but the key word is “properly.”
Red Hat has always been committed to having our platforms conform to the certification and standards requirements of enterprise IT across industries. AI is no different, so we’re pleased to announce that Red Hat OpenShift AI has successfully achieved ISO 42001 certification, the first international standard designed for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an AI management system (AIMS).
ISO 42001 provides a comprehensive framework to help organizations manage the unique risks and opportunities of enterprise AI. With its robust security feature set, Red Hat OpenShift AI can deliver:
• Enhanced customer data protection tooling demonstrated through robust security and privacy controls within Red Hat OpenShift AI which provides tools to enable a customer to increase its security posture and data handling within the platform.
• Industry standard alignment through a proactive approach to compliance, helping Red Hat OpenShift AI keep pace with evolving industry and regulatory expectations.
• Platform maturity alongside a strong compliance posture, which is validated by a third-party audit confirming the maturity and effectiveness of Red Hat's internal compliance framework for AI. This provides greater assurances to our customers and partners that our AI development and deployment processes are governed appropriately and with greater consistency.
Red Hat OpenShift AI, as part of Red Hat AI, provides an AI platform for managing the AI/(ML lifecycle at scale across on-premise and public cloud environments. It brings together data scientists and developers, with oversight from IT, to develop, train and fine tune generative (gen AI) and predictive models, deliver AI-enabled applications and bring models from experiments to production faster.
ISO 42001 is the latest example of Red Hat’s continual effort to maintain consistent standards compliance across our entire product portfolio, including AI platforms. For the most up-to-date information regarding Red Hat's security certifications and compliance efforts, we encourage you to visit the dedicated Product Security Compliance portal, which provides details on our various certifications and our ongoing commitment to software security and compliance.
