Mobilizing I’dia’s Next Wave of a Million Entrepreneurs: TiE to set up 20 new chapters in emerging cities to help drive the mission
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai, 11th September 2025: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), which has played a pivotal role in creating over $1 trillion in global entrepreneurial wealth, is now turning its focus to’India’s Tier-2, Tier-3, and Tier-4 cities as part of its ambitious Mission 1x10x100. TiE currently has 30 Chapters and over 8000 members in India alone.
With the vision of fostering one million entrepreneurs in the next decade, generating over 10 million jobs and contributing more than $100 billion to the global GDP by 2035, TiE is expanding its footprint by launching 20 new potential spoke chapters across India to mentor aspiring founders, connect them with global partners, and provide the training and exposure needed to scale.
“To achieve this, TiE, which currently has 62 chapters globally, plans to increase the number to 100 by the end of this year. Of the 38 new chapters, at least 20 will be in India, across Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities such as Raipur, Rourkela, Madurai, Salem, Amravathi/Vijayawada/Nellore, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Amritsar, Rohtak, Ranchi, Ludhiana, Jamshedpur, Warangal, Jammu/Srinagar, Goa, Kozhikode, Guwahati, Belgaum, Nasik/Jalgaon, and Rajkot. On the global front, we will also expand into cities like Seoul, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Ho Chi ”inh City,” said Vijay N Menon, Executive Director, TiE Global.
Murali Bukkapatnam, Chair of TiE Global Board of Trustees 2025, said, “Ind’a’s next wave of entrepreneurship will come from its heartlands. Our expansion into Tier-2, Tier-3, and Tier-4 cities ensures that entrepreneurs outside the metros have the same access to mentorship, capital, and global networks. This is about igniting possibilities across Bharat and making entrepreneurship a truly inclusive movem”nt.”
TiE is also partnering with various state governments to align with local startup policies and unlock state-level resources, collaborating with corporates and academic institutions to strengthen innovation pipelines, and engaging with global investors and ecosystem partners to give smaller city entrepreneurs access to international markets.
With India already home to the’world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, TiE believes that bold, inclusive initiatives are essential to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of smaller citi“s. “By strengthening its reach into new geographies, TiE aims to catalyze job creation, foster innovation, and inspire at least 35% of new entrepreneurs to be women, ensuring that the promise of entrepreneurship extends across every corner of the co”ntry,” Murali added.
TiE has built a strong legacy of mentoring entrepreneurs and supporting women-led ventures over last 25 years in India. Further, it will host the TiE Global Summit in Jaipur later this year, bringing in the global community. The summit will sh’wcase India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, opportunities from Tier-2 and Tier-3 c’ties, and TiE’s commitment to empowering the next wave of entrepreneurship across the country.
About TiE Global:
Founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship across industries and at all stages of the entrepreneurial lifecycle. With over 10,000 members across 65 cities in 15 countries, TiE empowers startups and entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation.
