Kuwait, Jordan back Qatar after Israeli’s attack
(MENAFN) Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks on Wednesday with the crown princes of Kuwait and Jordan, who voiced their strong support for Doha after an Israeli airstrike hit the Qatari capital.
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah reaffirmed his country’s “firm and steadfast stance in condemning and denouncing the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar” and pledged full solidarity with Doha, according to reports. Sheikh Tamim, in response, conveyed greetings to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and thanked Kuwait for its “sincere fraternal sentiments and unwavering support for Qatar.”
Both leaders also discussed bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and international developments.
Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II likewise declared his country’s “absolute solidarity with Qatar in safeguarding its security and stability.” He stressed, “The security of Qatar is the security of Jordan, and the kingdom puts all its capabilities at the disposal of its brothers in Qatar.”
He further warned that repeated Israeli attacks “undermine efforts to restore stability in the region.”
The Israeli strike, carried out on Tuesday, targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, killing five members of the group along with a Qatari security officer. Hamas later confirmed that its senior figures survived the attack.
Qatar denounced the assault as a “cowardly act” and an outright breach of international law, vowing not to accept Israel’s “reckless behavior.”
Doha, along with the United States and Egypt, has been a key mediator in efforts to end the war in Gaza, where more than 64,600 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.
