Geomega Resources Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Annual General and Special Meeting date set for October 22, 2025

Upcoming change in Directors

Upcoming conferences

Securities exercised Clarification on Montviel Qualified Person (QP)

Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) 2025

Geomega Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that its AGM will take place on October 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, 1 Place Ville-Marie, 39th Floor, Montreal (Quebec), H3B 4M7. We look forward to meeting with our shareholders, sharing the Corporation's progress and future outlook, and engaging in meaningful discussions. Shareholders are invited to attend in person or via video conference.

Change in Directors at Upcoming AGM

Geomega Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the nomination of Geneviève Ayotte, CPA, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ayotte, currently Chief Financial Officer of Arianne Phosphate Inc., will also assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee. She brings extensive expertise in finance, accounting, governance and auditing, including more than 14 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where she served as a Director in Audit in the firm's Montréal office and specialized in public and private companies in the mining sector. She also served as President of the Women in Mining Montréal chapter for over five years, through 2024.

On this occasion, the Corporation also announces that Mr. Gilles Gingras, Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, will be retiring from the Board following 12 years of dedicated service. "On behalf of the Corporation, I wish to extend our sincere gratitude to Gilles for his leadership, commitment, and invaluable contributions to Geomega's development and success," said Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO. "At the same time, we are very pleased to welcome Geneviève as we continue to advance Geomega's growth strategy towards becoming a leading technology royalties company," added Mugerman.

Upcoming Conferences

Geomega is excited to announce that its management team will be attending and presenting at the upcoming conferences:



ICSOBA 2025 – The 43rd Conference and Exhibition of the International Committee for the Study of Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminium will be held from October 26th to 31st, 2025, in Nanning, Guangxi Province, China, where Geomega's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Pouya Hajiani will be presenting on Waste to Value - Sustainable Valorization of Bauxite Residues.

IFCURM 2025 – The International Forum on Comprehensive Utilization of Bauxite Residue will be hosted from October 31st to November 3rd, 2025, in Nanning, Guangxi Province, China. At that event, Geomega and its partner Rio Tinto will be presenting on the work achieved as part of its critical and strategic minerals extraction from bauxite residues project. TMS 2026 – The 155th annual meeting and exhibition for minerals, metals, and materials will be hosted from March 15 to 19, 2026, in San Diego, California, USA. At the event, Geomega's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Pouya Hajiani will be presenting on its sustainable bauxite residues valorization technology.

Exercise of Various Financial Instruments

Since the beginning of the current fiscal year (June 1, 2025), the Corporation has raised over $735,060 through the exercise of various financial instruments (warrants and options) resulting in the issuance of a combined total of 5,354,667 common shares. Geomega continues to receive strong support from its largest shareholders as it advances its construction of the rare earths recycling demonstration plant and its R&D program for bauxite residues valorization towards a licensing business model.

Clarification on Montviel Hydrometallurgical Work Press Release

Geomega provided an update on Montviel hydrometallurgical process developments on June 17, 2025. Dr. Pouya Hajiani serves as the Corporation's Chief Technology Officer; however, he is not a Qualified Person (QP) as defined under Section 2.1 of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. For further clarification, the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the scientific and technical information disclosed in the June 17, 2025 press release is Russell Boehme, P.Eng., who has reviewed and approved the information presented.

About Geomega ( )

Geomega develops innovative technologies for extraction and separation of rare earth elements and other critical metals essential for a sustainable future. Geomega works with various feed streams to apply its technologies to waste valorization. This includes NdFeB magnet recycling, bauxite residue and sulphide tailings processing. Geomega's strategy revolves around gradually de-risking its innovative technology and delivering cashflow and return value to shareholders while working directly with the main players in their respective industries.

As its technologies are demonstrated on larger scales, Geomega is committed to work with major partners to help extract value from mining feeds, tailings and other industrial residues which contain rare earths and other critical metals. Irrespective of the metal or the source, Geomega adopts a consistent approach to reduce the environmental impact and to contribute to lowering greenhouse gases emissions through recycling the major reagents in the process.

Geomega also owns the Montviel rare earth carbonatite deposit, the largest 43-101 bastnaesite resource estimate in North America and holds over 16.8M shares, representing approximately 13% of the issued and outstanding shares, of Kintavar Exploration Inc. (KTR.V), a mineral exploration company that is exploring for copper projects in Quebec, Canada.