President Of Investment, Trade Court Meets Oman's Minister Of Commerce, Industry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Investment and Trade Court, HE Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidli, met on Thursday at the headquarters of the court, with Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman HE Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef and the accompanying delegation, who are visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the experience of Qatar's Investment and Trade Court, along with its qualitative achievements in developing the trade litigation environment and enhancing the services provided to litigants. The meeting also focused on technical innovations and modern systems that contribute to expediting the adjudication of cases and ensuring transparency, in addition to ways to enhance the cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two brotherly countries.

HE Judge Al Obaidli affirmed that the meeting provided an opportunity to gain a closer look at the experience of the Investment and Trade Court, particularly with the recent launch of Oman's Court of Investment and Commerce, noting that the keenness to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise to serve the development and economic plans of both countries.

His Excellency also said that Qatar's Investment and Trade Court represents a progressive model for establishing a specialized judicial environment based on quality and efficiency. This is achieved by relying on the e-litigation mechanism, which expedites judicial procedures using the latest technologies, he continued, adding that the integration with various government agencies supports economic growth and enhances investor confidence locally and internationally.

For his part, HE Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion commended the advanced infrastructure and modern systems that reflect the Investment and Trade Court's position as an advanced judicial authority at the local and regional levels.