Authid And Majorkey Technologies Forge Strategic Alliance To Deliver High-Assurance Identity Verification For Microsoft Entra Customers

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with MajorKey Technologies , a premier identity security company and certified Microsoft Entra Suite services partner. Through this collaboration, MajorKey will bring authID's innovative Proof technology to Microsoft customers worldwide, elevating their identity protection with industry-leading biometric verification designed to stop deepfakes and identity fraud.

This alliance comes at a pivotal time, as organizations face unprecedented challenges verifying the authenticity of remote job candidates and contractors. Recent industry research reveals that 17% of hiring managers have encountered candidates using deepfake- technology to alter their video interviews, and Gartner forecasts that by 2028, one in four job candidate profiles globally could be fake. In this partnership, authID and MajorKey are working together to help enterprises accelerate hiring timelines, ensure compliance, and proactively protect against emerging threats.

“The threat landscape has evolved dramatically, with bad actors leveraging AI-generated deepfakes to infiltrate organizations through fraudulent hiring processes,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID .“By partnering with MajorKey, we're uniting world-class biometric identity verification with unrivaled Microsoft Entra expertise, and empowering enterprises to hire remotely with confidence.”

authID's Proof technology delivers advanced biometric identity verification in just 700 milliseconds with unparalleled accuracy. Its advanced capabilities detect deepfake attempts both in live camera presentations and hidden device injections, enabling enterprises to safeguard against fraudulent candidates, prevent insider threats, and meet strict compliance requirements while maintaining a seamless user experience.

“In today's digital-first environment, identity stands as the true frontline of enterprise defense,” said Michael Yario, CEO of MajorKey Technologies .“Integrating authID's Proof technology into Microsoft Entra environments enables organizations to outpace AI-driven fraud and strengthen remote hiring practices without sacrificing efficiency. This is precisely the high-assurance approach enterprises need to adapt and thrive.”

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises "Know Who's Behind the DeviceTM" for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity and eliminates any assumption of 'who' is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms, with 1-to-1-billion false match rate and 1-to-many sub-second search capability. authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification while ensuring complete privacy protection and regulatory compliance by storing no biometric data whatsoever. For more information, visit .

About MajorKey Technologies

MajorKey Technologies is a leading identity security partner trusted by public and private sector clients to simplify and secure complex IT environments. With expertise in end-to-end identity and information security, and as a Certified Services and Integration Partner for Microsoft Entra Suite-enhanced by the acquisition of Oxford Computer Group-US, an eight-time Microsoft Partner of the Year-MajorKey delivers advisory, integration, and managed services through skilled global teams. Backed by top-tier partnerships with CyberArk, Microsoft, Ping Identity, SailPoint, and Saviynt, MajorKey empowers organizations of all sizes to transform identity complexity into strategic value, delivering robust authentication and governance solutions that ensure long-term secure growth. For more information, visit and follow MajorKey on LinkedIn .

