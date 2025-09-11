Americas Steel Pipes Market Set For Steady Growth Through Infrastructure, Energy, And Construction Expansion

Americas Steel Pipes EIN

Americas steel pipes market sees rising demand across industries with growth fueled by construction, energy, and infrastructure projects.

- opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Americas steel pipes market is set for steady growth, reaching USD 37.9 million by 2035, up from USD 26.6 million in 2025. Driven by urbanization, energy projects, and infrastructure expansion, the market reflects rising demand for durable and cost-efficient solutions across industries. With a forecast CAGR of 3.6%, the sector continues to attract manufacturers seeking resilient growth strategies.

Industry Dynamics Shaping the Market

The steel pipes market in the Americas benefits from expanding oil and gas exploration, replacement of aging pipeline systems, and investments in water distribution and sewage networks. Advanced manufacturing processes such as precision forming and heat treatment are enhancing the quality and reliability of products. At the same time, sustainable production practices are emerging as a key differentiator for manufacturers committed to reducing emissions and optimizing energy use.

Segmental Strengths Driving Opportunities

Carbon Steel Leads Material Adoption

Accounting for 54.2% of market revenue in 2025, carbon steel dominates due to its strength, cost efficiency, and adaptability. With strong weldability and corrosion-resistant coatings, carbon steel pipes are widely used in oil, gas, and construction, reinforcing their leadership in the market.

Construction Holds Strong End-Use Position

The construction sector, contributing 47.8% of market revenue in 2025, continues to be the largest consumer. Steel pipes remain essential for structural use, plumbing, and water systems in residential and commercial projects. Their durability and long service life make them indispensable to sustainable urban development.

Seamless Pipes Deliver Reliability

Seamless designs, expected to hold 58.6% of revenue by 2025, are preferred in high-pressure applications across oil, gas, and power generation. Their uniformity and mechanical strength reduce risks of leakage and failure, making them a trusted choice in critical operations.

Historical Trends and Future Outlook

From 2020 to 2025, the Americas steel pipes market recorded a 2.4% CAGR. While the pandemic slowed demand, recovery has been driven by renewed construction activity, oil production, and infrastructure investments. The United States and Canada remain dominant, while Mexico and Brazil are emerging growth hotspots, supported by industrial expansion and favorable government policies.

Short-term strategies focus on technology adoption and efficiency. Mid-term goals emphasize R&D, automation, and robotics. Long-term growth relies on sustainable manufacturing and environmental responsibility, positioning steel pipe manufacturers for future resilience.

Market Challenges

Despite growth prospects, high installation costs and competition from alternative materials such as plastic and iron create hurdles. Large-diameter pipes face price-related limitations, restraining adoption. Fluctuating steel prices and trade uncertainties in Latin America, especially Brazil, also add pressure. Manufacturers addressing these challenges through innovation, flexible designs, and strategic capacity expansion will strengthen their competitive edge.

Country Insights

The United States accounts for more than 70% of the regional market, fueled by strong crude oil production and government-backed infrastructure projects. Brazil holds 8.7% of market share, supported by industrial growth despite economic fluctuations. Canada, with a CAGR of 2.6%, faces challenges in energy demand but continues to see opportunities in water supply and irrigation projects.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players include American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Baosteel Group Corporation, Evraz Plc, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, JFE Holdings, Hyundai Steel, TMK Group, United States Steel, Tata Iron and Steel, Vallourec, Nucor Corporation, and Zekelman Industries.

Recent developments highlight strategic adjustments in response to fluctuating demand. ArcelorMittal divested U.S. assets, focusing on new electric arc furnace projects, while Tenaris scaled back some operations but expanded through acquisitions. Gerdau S/A reopened facilities in Brazil and partnered with SKF to boost productivity. These moves underscore how manufacturers are balancing operational efficiency with long-term growth strategies.

Request Americas Steel Pipes Market Draft Report-

For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit-

Conclusion

The Americas steel pipes market presents both opportunities and challenges, with demand fueled by construction, infrastructure, and energy projects. Manufacturers investing in advanced production, sustainable practices, and market expansion will be best positioned to capture growth through 2035.

Explore Related Insights

Pneumatic Actuator Market-

Vibration Control Systems Market-

Noise Control System Market-

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Rahul Singh

Future Market Insights Inc.

+1 347-918-3531

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.