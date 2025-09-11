The Fulton Fish Market Cooperative Establishes Community Benefit & Education Non-Profit

Photo by Miki Mu. Mural by BG183.

Photo by Miki Mu. Mural by Marthalicia.

Mural by Andre Trenier.

The 203-year-old NYC institution celebrates 20 years in Hunts Point by establishing a 501(c)(3).

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Fulton Fish Market Cooperative is celebrating 20 years in Hunts Point with the establishment of“Fulton Fish for the Bronx”, a 501(c)(3) local fundraising tentacle and partner for arts, education, and workforce development programming in Hunts Point (and beyond!).The Fulton Fish Market Cooperative is a 203-year strong NYC institution, originally located at the South Street Seaport and relocated by the City to Hunts Point in 2005. The Cooperative is made up of 25 seafood companies and 22 owners, the majority of which are small multi-generational businesses.“Community integration is critical for any large organization that provides an essential service to the City. We are part of a far larger ecosystem not just in food distribution, but locally, and we all benefit from working together and collaborating. Our community partners have needs and so do we - we have staff to hire, we have skills to pass on to the next generation of union laborers, we have a campus to beautify with public art, we have stories to tell and fish to sell. In addition to our wholesale offerings, it's time to share retail hours, events, and new partnerships and programming to support our industry and neighbors. The 501(c)(3) is not only a fundraising engine but an attempt to break the mold. This isn't just about funding, this is about collaboration, this is about showing up in partnership with consistency and rolling up our sleeves to support our community and industry together." - Nicole Ackerina, Fulton Fish Market Cooperative CEO since 2023.The Cooperative recently launched their new arts program aiming to bring life to the Market and the Hunts Point Peninsula, by partnering with local Bronx artists: BG183, Andre Trenier, KayLove, Shiro One, Marthalicia, and Riisa Boogie, led by Miki Mu, curator of mural and artist collaborations across NYC. The artists kicked off the program with this special series of themed murals in the 6 tunnel-like entryway corridors of the Market.Ackerina claims "this is just the beginning. When I first started, the guys of the Market said the facility felt like a prison, and I was determined to change that. Most people spend more time working than they do with their loved ones. The workplace often creates community, especially in an atmosphere like our Market. Art is often an answer we don't think of in warehouse and industrial settings. Everyone deserves to be surrounded by beauty and something inspiring”.In addition to arts programming, the longtime shareholders of the Fulton Fish Market Cooperative have skills and knowledge they are ready to teach and share.“We're looking forward to creating intentional workforce development and educational programming opportunities at the Market. Our skills are rare, they lead to well-paid union roles and sales positions, and we are ready to teach. We are feeding NYC, and these are skills that can't be lost generationally”. Richie Klein, owner of Third Generation and Executive Board Member of the Cooperative for over 30 years.“We are at a vital cross-section of critical supply chain, food and transportation policy, ocean and fisheries policy and advocacy; we're not just out here slinging fish, there's a lot to learn within these walls”, Warren Kremin, CEO of Blue Ribbon & fourth generation fishmonger.The Fulton Fish Market Cooperative is hosting their first storytelling dinner experience on 10/25,“The Fulton Fish Monologues”. The invite-only industry event will kick-off a benefit series and culinary experience, aimed at raising funds for the 501(c)(3) and gathering neighbors, NYC foodies and history junkies alike to share tales of old New York and to enjoy the freshest seafood in the country. The Market has multiple long-standing vacancies that they are in the process of transforming into space for education, catering, culinary content production, and retail offerings, and the event will be a demonstration of what the future holds for the Market.Ackerina states, "the reality is, Hunts Point is dope! It has a pulse just like the Market does. There is nowhere more alive at 3AM in the City anymore and it is buzzing with hard working NY-ers. Classic, old school, NYC hustle - the kind you truly feel, and in our case, smell. We're celebrating 20 years in Hunts Point, and many more to come!”.

