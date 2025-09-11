A portrait classic, reinvented: new professional Canon 85mm lens designed for hybrid shooting

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 11 September 2025 – Canon Europe announces the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM, a professional portrait lens that extends the Hybrid RF prime range, delivering greater reach and versatility for creative photography and filmmaking.
Uncompromising optical quality and a flattering 85mm focal length that gently compresses facial features make the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM ideal for portraiture. Its ultra-wide f/1.4 maximum aperture ensures striking separation of the subject and background, while UD and aspheric lens elements, combined with Super Spectra and ASC coatings, achieve remarkable sharpness exactly where it matters.
Photographers working in weddings, events, low-light and product photography will also benefit from the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM’s exceptional artistry and precision.
Smooth and silent Voice Coil Motor (VCM)* AF technology provides precise focusing with minimal focus breathing. Combined with a dedicated smooth action Iris Ring** and a customisable Lens Control Ring and Lens Function Button, the RF 85MM F1.4L VCM equips filmmakers with a flexible and reliable tool. It shares a consistent design with Canon’s RF F1.4 hybrid primes, allowing it to be used seamlessly with the rest of the range for an efficient shooting workflow.

