Charlie Kirk suspected shooter gets released after interrogation
(MENAFN) FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Wednesday that a person taken into custody following the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has been released after questioning.
“The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement,” Patel wrote on social media. “Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency.”
The investigation is being jointly led by the Utah Department of Public Safety and the FBI, in coordination with the Utah County Attorney’s Office, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, and local police departments.
While additional details remain limited, officials previously described the individual in custody as a "person of interest." Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters, “We have a person of interest in custody. The investigation is ongoing, but I want to make it crystal clear right now to whoever did this: We will find you, we will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law.” When asked about Patel’s statement regarding an apprehended suspect, Cox clarified, “We have a person of interest in custody that is being interviewed right now.”
Hours later, the Utah Department of Public Safety identified the initially detained individual as George Zinn. He was quickly charged with obstruction and released. Another person, Zachariah Qureshi, was also taken into custody and later released following questioning.
“There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals,” the Utah DPS stated, noting that the search for suspects is ongoing.
