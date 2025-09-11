Make America Wealthy Again And Chase Ergen Extend Condolences To The Kirk Family
Mr. Ergen stated:
“I had the privilege of meeting Charlie. He was a true patriot. We will do everything possible to support Charlie's family and the causes he championed. Erica, we are with you.”
The organization reaffirmed its commitment to honoring the values and initiatives that Charlie supported, pledging to stand by his family and continue advancing the causes that defined his legacy.
God Bless.
About Make America Wealthy Again
Make America Wealthy Again is a movement founded by Chase Ergen dedicated to strengthening America's economic future through entrepreneurship, innovation, and opportunity creation. The organization advocates for policies and initiatives that empower families, support job creation, and preserve the values of hard work and prosperity.
