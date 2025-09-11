WONZ Technology Showcases Innovative Product WONZ Ta-VNS Device At IFA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WONZ Technology Debuts at IFA: Innovative Solution for Sleep Problems, Wellness, and More

Berlin, Germany, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year's IFA International Consumer Electronics Show, WONZ Technology showcased its latest innovative product – the ta-VNS Device, offering global users a new solution for sleep and health support.

​





As one of the standout health technology products at the exhibition this year, the WONZ ta-VNS Device distinguished itself from numerous innovative products with its cutting-edge vagus nerve stimulation technology and portable design. Unlike traditional sleep aids, this device features a non-invasive ear-worn design resembling headphones, paired with a lightweight main unit, allowing users to easily incorporate it into their daily lives.

The WONZ ta-VNS Device offers four modes: Sleep, Stress Relief, Relaxation, and Vitality, enabling users to select based on personal needs and adjust different intensity levels to accommodate various usage scenarios. Its principle lies in regulating sleep and emotions through the healing of the autonomic nervous system. By stimulating and activating the vagus nerve, the ta-VNS Device increases vagal tone and inhibits sympathetic nervous activity, thereby enhancing sleep quality, accelerating the onset of sleep, and prolonging deep sleep. Its design philosophy not only reflects the integration of technology and daily life but also showcases breakthroughs in the portability and practicality of digital health products.

In recent years, as the demand for health management continues to grow globally, the market for smart health devices has been expanding. WONZ Technology stated that it will continue to increase research and development investment in the fields of digital health and nerve modulation, further enriching its product matrix and providing accessible health technology solutions to more users.

Currently, the WONZ ta-VNS Device has been launched in the global market and has garnered widespread attention and positive feedback due to its innovation and user experience.

About WONZ Technology

Founded in 2020, WONZ Technology is an innovative enterprise focused on the digital health sector. The company is committed to providing diverse health support products through vagus nerve stimulation technology and innovative research and development. Currently, WONZ has launched several products, including the ta-VNS Device, smart filter purifiers, and exhaled CO measurement devices, continuously driving the development of health technology.

For more information, please visit the official website:

Contact: Ma Wei

Email: ...

CONTACT: Ma Wei WONZ Technology mawei (at)