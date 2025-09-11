Amp Health And Workwell Prevention & Care Announce Strategic Partnership Following Successful Pilot

Amp Health and WorkWell announce strategic partnership.

WorkWell adopts Amp Health's AI-powered musculoskeletal injury prevention platform to enhance analytics, efficiency, and value delivery.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amp Health , the first AI-native injury prevention platform designed for dynamic workforce risk, and WorkWell Prevention & Care , a national provider of workplace injury prevention services, today announced a strategic partnership following a highly successful pilot program.The pilot demonstrated how Amp's AI-powered platform can deliver measurable efficiency gains, saving WorkWell staff the equivalent of a full week of labor hours, while enhancing injury prevention outcomes across its client base. Building on these results, WorkWell is deploying Amp's full suite of solutions-including Movement Health Assessments, the Amp Manage platform, and Amp Analytics-across its workforce and service portfolio.The transition to Amp reflects WorkWell's commitment to:. Providing enhanced real-time analytics and reporting to drive better insights and outcomes.. Delivering a modern, seamless user experience for employees, providers, and employers alike.. Laying the foundation for future AI-powered tools and insights that elevate prevention from reactive to predictive.. Strengthening WorkWell's ability to support employer goals around health, safety, and workforce performance.By digitizing workflows, automating reporting, and leveraging AI-driven analytics, the partnership positions WorkWell to deliver greater strategic value to its clients while reducing administrative burden and improving injury prevention outcomes at scale.“Our platform was built to replace manual processes with actionable data and targeted prevention,” said Sam Hollenbach, CEO of Amp Health.“WorkWell's decision to scale after such a short and successful pilot speaks volumes about both their commitment to operational excellence and the measurable results our technology delivers.”The Amp platform equips providers like WorkWell with tools to:. Identify musculoskeletal risks across entire workforces in minutes using computer vision.. Deploy targeted exercise programming and pre-shift readiness routines tailored to individual risk profiles.. Automate documentation and eliminate manual reporting through configurable mobile forms and real-time dashboards.WorkWell's adoption of Amp's AI-driven platform reflects broader industry momentum toward predictive, technology-enabled approaches to workforce health.“Amp Health combines everything we need-documentation, exercise programming, analytics, and ergonomic assessment-into one platform. It doesn't just capture data, it delivers insights that elevate care for employees and value for clients,” said Eva Kuenzig, Director of Onsite Services at WorkWell.“Amp's AI-driven tools transform prevention from reactive to predictive. The ability to spot risks earlier, personalize interventions, and continuously learn from data is the next step in advancing employee well-being and organizational health.”About Amp HealthAmp Health delivers AI-powered movement health assessments, injury prevention programming, and workforce health analytics to industrial employers and their healthcare providers. By combining advanced computer vision, predictive analytics, and mobile-first design, Amp enables organizations to prevent musculoskeletal injuries, lower workers' compensation costs, and improve productivity.About WorkWellWorkWell partners with employers to prevent and treat musculoskeletal injuries through scalable programs integrating prevention, early intervention, ergonomics, testing, and treatment. We help reduce injuries, lower costs, improve productivity, and build healthier, safer workplaces-turning employee well-being into a measurable strategic advantage.

