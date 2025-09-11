Kazakhstan And Türkiye Explore New Avenues To Boost Trade And Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, met with the leadership and members of the Association of Turkish and Kazakh Businessmen (TUKIB) to discuss current business issues, the progress of joint investment projects, Trend reports via the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

In the course of the meeting, Roman Sklyar emphasized that Kazakh-Turkish relations are a strategic priority. He noted that Türkiye is among Kazakhstan's key partners, and Turkish investments contribute to technology transfer, industrial development, and job creation.

In turn, Chairman of the TUKIB Board of Directors Abbas Shahin stated that the Association will continue to actively promote the strengthening of trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey, as well as support joint projects implemented in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue and joint efforts to improve conditions for business and implement new projects.

The Association of Turkish and Kazakh Businessmen (TUKIB) was established in 2016 and brings together major companies from both countries, including Alarko Holding, Anadolu Group (Efes Kazakhstan, Coca-Cola), Aksa Energy, Borusan Kazakhstan, Esan Kazakhstan (Eczacıbaşı Holding), Turkish Airlines, YDA Holding, TAV Kazakhstan, Corex Holding, and others. The Association contributes to the development of trade and economic relations and the improvement of the investment climate between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.