$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thomas Haworth

Thomas Haworth


2025-09-11 07:07:13
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Reader in Astrophysics, Queen Mary University of London
Profile Articles Activity

I am an astrophysicist with interest in a range of topics in star and planet formation, though my main focus at present is understanding how planet formation happens in different types of environment. I primarily use a mixture of computer simulations and real observations in my research. I am also recently starting to work on astrobiology, with a focus on photosynthesis on exoplanets.

I joined QMUL in 2019 as a Royal Society Dorothy Hodgkin Fellow and proleptic lecturer.

In 2014 I completed my PhD at the University of Exeter and moved to the Institute of Astronomy in Cambridge as a postdoctoral researcher. Starting in 2016, I then spent 3 years as an Imperial College Junior Research Fellow before being awarded a Dorothy Hodgkin Fellowship and moving to QMUL in 2019.

Experience
  • –present Reader in Astrophysics, Queen Mary University of London

The Conversation

MENAFN11092025000199003603ID1110048175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search