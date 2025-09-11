Thomas Haworth
Reader in Astrophysics,
Queen Mary University of London
I am an astrophysicist with interest in a range of topics in star and planet formation, though my main focus at present is understanding how planet formation happens in different types of environment. I primarily use a mixture of computer simulations and real observations in my research. I am also recently starting to work on astrobiology, with a focus on photosynthesis on exoplanets.
I joined QMUL in 2019 as a Royal Society Dorothy Hodgkin Fellow and proleptic lecturer.
In 2014 I completed my PhD at the University of Exeter and moved to the Institute of Astronomy in Cambridge as a postdoctoral researcher. Starting in 2016, I then spent 3 years as an Imperial College Junior Research Fellow before being awarded a Dorothy Hodgkin Fellowship and moving to QMUL in 2019.Experience
–present
Reader in Astrophysics, Queen Mary University of London
