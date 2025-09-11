US Nukes Caught Between Minuteman's Past And Sentinel's Future

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US land-based nuclear arsenal relies on an aging missile and a struggling successor as it attempts to extend the life of the 1970s Minuteman III into the 2050s, while costs and delays for the Sentinel program increase.

This month, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that the US is preparing to extend the life of its aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system into the 2050s amid significant delays and cost overruns in fielding its replacement, the Sentinel.

The Minuteman III, first deployed in 1970 with an intended 10-year service life, now forms the land-based leg of the US nuclear triad across 450 silos in five states. The US Department of Defense (DoD) certified Sentinel to continue after a 2024 cost breach but ordered a restructuring, forcing the US Air Force to reassess all transition plans.

With Sentinel's delivery years behind schedule, the US Air Force and US Strategic Command are evaluating options to sustain Minuteman III through 2050. However, officials warn of mounting risks, including obsolete parts, limited supply chains, and the challenge of maintaining operational test launches.

The GAO found the US Air Force has yet to develop a risk management plan for the transition, leaving sustainment vulnerabilities unaddressed. The watchdog urged the service to produce such a plan, establish a schedule for a Sentinel test facility, and prepare workforce and materiel contingencies to ensure deterrent requirements are met as the US operates two nuclear systems side by side.

Sentinel's rising costs and infrastructure failures have forced the US to extend Minuteman III into the 2050s, making sustainment a strategic need. This situation prompts a debate: can targeted Minuteman III upgrades sustain deterrence affordably, or is a complete rebuild with Sentinel necessary for long-term US nuclear deterrence?

Matt Korda and Mackenzie Knight-Boyle mention in a June 2025 article for the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) that the Sentinel ICBM program has unraveled under the weight of flawed assumptions and systemic mismanagement.