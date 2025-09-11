Brazil Secures British Warship To Boost Disaster Relief And Sea Power

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Navy has signed a contract to acquire the British warship HMS Bulwark , a 176-meter, 18,500-ton amphibious landing dock.
The deal, formalized at the Defence & Security Equipment International event in London on 10 September 2025, will give Brazil a second large multipurpose vessel after the 2018 purchase of the helicopter carrier Atlântico .
The Bulwark can carry up to 710 troops, vehicles, landing craft, and two large helicopters. It was designed for amphibious landings, but it has also proven itself in humanitarian crises, including the evacuation of civilians during the 2006 Lebanon conflict and migrant rescues off Libya in 2015.
Brazil plans to commission it in 2026 under the new name Oiapoque , after extensive modernization in Plymouth that will extend its service life by at least 20 years.
Brazilian officials highlight the ship's importance for operations in the so-called Amazônia Azul, the country's vast exclusive economic zone rich in oil, gas, and minerals.
Covering an area larger than the Amazon rainforest, this maritime region demands presence and fast crisis response. Brazil's existing fleet, with around 70 ships including frigates and submarines, is stretched thin over such distances.
The Bulwark directly addresses that gap. Its ability to deliver aid, field hospitals, and engineering equipment makes it a powerful tool for disaster relief.
When record floods hit Rio Grande do Sul in 2024, the Atlântico played a central role in moving supplies and providing medical support. The Navy wants another vessel with similar capacity to ensure rapid responses to future emergencies.
The deal also reflects a practical alignment of interests. Britain is retiring the Albion-class ships to save costs and prepare for a new generation of support vessels.
Selling to Brazil keeps the hardware in allied hands, while Brazil gains proven heavy sealift without waiting years for a new build. The story behind the deal is straightforward: Brazil needs more capacity now, not in a decade, and the UK has ships available.
For Brazil, it is about securing sovereignty over one of the largest maritime zones on Earth and strengthening its ability to protect resources and citizens. For the UK, it is about managing budgets while supporting a strategic partner.
In plain terms, this is less about prestige and more about logistics. Brazil is buying a secondhand but capable ship because it fits an urgent need.
The purchase shows how naval cooperation and practical deals can reshape a fleet quickly and extend influence far beyond national shores.
Navy Amphibious Vessel – Capabilities Overview
Aspect
Details
Impact
| Dimensions & Capacity
| 176m length, 18,500 tons, 710 troops + 290 crew
| Enables large-scale troop and equipment transport for rapid response
| Speed & Range
| 18 knots max, 8,000 nautical miles
| Supports extended operations across Brazil's vast maritime zone
| Humanitarian Features
| Landing craft, helicopter deck, field hospital setup
| Ideal for disaster relief, e.g., delivering aid to flood-hit areas
| Defense Role
| Amphibious assault, sovereignty protection
| Strengthens patrol of Amazonia Azul against illegal activities
| Timeline
| Refit complete 2026, training starts Sep 2025
| Quick integration boosts operational readiness by mid-2026
| Cost & Value
| ~27M USD after £72M UK refit
| Cost-effective acquisition extends ship life by 20+ years
