Rio Nightlife Guide For Thursday, September 11, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio you can pair a world-tour club show in Copacabana with a classic Lapa night and a late reggaeton finish in Copacabana. Every pick below is verified on official venue/ticket pages and includes full details.
Top Picks
Jacob Collier -“The Solo Show” @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)
Why we picked it: A global phenomenon in an intimate beachfront jazz club-ideal late headliner to anchor the night.
Diogo Cunha (samba night) @ Rio Scenarium (Lapa/Centro)
Why we picked it: A true Lapa experience: live samba inside a photogenic, three-floor mansion with a reliable Thursday crowd.
Fiesta Latina“Baila Baila” - Reggaeton Night @ Club Substation (Copacabana)
Why we picked it: Late, high-energy perreo/Latin-pop floor with easy metro access-perfect post-show finish.
Also Notable
Marina Braga -“De Billie a Badu – Jazz Ladies” @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)
Time: 22:30 (second seating)
Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show (select the 11 Sep listings)
Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-001
Phone: WhatsApp via site contact (SAC Ingressos on Blue Note page)
Entrance: sector/seat pricing shown at Eventim checkout (varies by table)
Tickets: Start from the Blue Note“Shows” page above (redirects to Eventim)
Time: from 19:00
Website/Tickets: Sympla - event
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-070
Phone: +55 (21) 3553-3104 (venue line)
Entrance: lots shown at Sympla checkout
Time: 23:00–05:00
Website/Tickets: Shotgun - event
Address: Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – loja 22A, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-040
Phone: venue lists WhatsApp via socials; not published on Shotgun
Entrance: price/door shown on Shotgun checkout
Time: 20:00
Website/Tickets: Blue Note Rio - shows (select 11 Sep)
Address/Phone: Av. Atlântica, 1910 . contact via site WhatsApp
Entrance: sector pricing on Eventim checkout
Rio Nightlife Guide for Thursday, September 11, 2025
