Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Thursday, September 11, 2025


2025-09-11 07:02:28
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio you can pair a world-tour club show in Copacabana with a classic Lapa night and a late reggaeton finish in Copacabana. Every pick below is verified on official venue/ticket pages and includes full details.
Top Picks

Jacob Collier -“The Solo Show” @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)
Why we picked it: A global phenomenon in an intimate beachfront jazz club-ideal late headliner to anchor the night.

  • Time: 22:30 (second seating)
  • Website: href="" target="_blank" rel="nofollow com/show (select the 11 Sep listings)
  • Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910 – Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-001
  • Phone: WhatsApp via site contact (SAC Ingressos on Blue Note page)
  • Entrance: sector/seat pricing shown at Eventim checkout (varies by table)
  • Tickets: Start from the Blue Note“Shows” page above (redirects to Eventim)



Diogo Cunha (samba night) @ Rio Scenarium (Lapa/Centro)
Why we picked it: A true Lapa experience: live samba inside a photogenic, three-floor mansion with a reliable Thursday crowd.

  • Time: from 19:00
  • Website/Tickets: Sympla - event
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20 – Centro, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 20230-070
  • Phone: +55 (21) 3553-3104 (venue line)
  • Entrance: lots shown at Sympla checkout





Fiesta Latina“Baila Baila” - Reggaeton Night @ Club Substation (Copacabana)
Why we picked it: Late, high-energy perreo/Latin-pop floor with easy metro access-perfect post-show finish.

  • Time: 23:00–05:00
  • Website/Tickets: Shotgun - event
  • Address: Rua Siqueira Campos, 143 – loja 22A, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22021-040
  • Phone: venue lists WhatsApp via socials; not published on Shotgun
  • Entrance: price/door shown on Shotgun checkout


Also Notable

Marina Braga -“De Billie a Badu – Jazz Ladies” @ Blue Note Rio (Copacabana)

  • Time: 20:00
  • Website/Tickets: Blue Note Rio - shows (select 11 Sep)
  • Address/Phone: Av. Atlântica, 1910 . contact via site WhatsApp
  • Entrance: sector pricing on Eventim checkout

Rio Nightlife Guide for Thursday, September 11, 2025

MENAFN11092025007421016031ID1110048096

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search