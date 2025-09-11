Construction Pumps Strategic Industry Report 2025-2030 Energy-Efficient Pumps, BIM Integration, And Government-Backed Sustainability Initiatives Accelerate Adoption Across Complex Projects
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|290
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Construction Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Need for Dewatering and Fluid Transfer in Civil and Infrastructure Projects Expansion of Tunneling, Foundation, and Excavation Works Supporting Pump Sales Increased Adoption of Submersible and Trash Pumps for Versatile Site Use Technological Innovation in High-Pressure and High-Volume Pumps Growth of Portable Pump Solutions for Remote and Emergency Applications OEM Integration of Smart Monitoring Systems for Performance Optimization Demand for Energy-Efficient and Low-Maintenance Pump Models Use of Corrosion-Resistant Materials for Harsh Job Site Environments Rising Emphasis on Quick Deployment and Easy Maintenance Enhancing Adoption Growth in Pump Rentals for Short-Term or Specialized Site Requirements Increased Use in Concrete Pumping and Slurry Management for Mega Projects Development of Solar and Electric-Driven Pumps for Emission-Sensitive Areas Product Segmentation Based on Discharge Capacity and Application Enhancing Market Reach Focus on Operator Training and Aftermarket Services Supporting Long-Term Use
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 47 companies featured in this Construction Pumps market report
- CIFA S.p.A. Flowserve Corporation Hyundai Everdigm KCP Co., Ltd. Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. LEWA GmbH Pentair Plc Putzmeister Holding GmbH Sermac Srl Sulzer Ltd.
