FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS , a leading global broker, has published a new market analysis highlighting Ethereum's growing role as the financial backbone for Wall Street. According to FBS analysts, billionaire investor Peter Thiel's backing of ETH-focused treasuries is a strong signal that institutional capital now views Ethereum not just as a crypto asset, but as core financial infrastructure.

Ethereum's transformation is being accelerated by its staking economy. With more than $170 billion worth of ETH staked , the asset is evolving into a yield-bearing instrument, comparable to bonds. Annual yields of 3–4% make it increasingly attractive for pension funds, corporate treasuries, and institutional investors seeking stable income streams.

FBS experts also point to Ethereum's Layer 2 networks - Arbitrum, Optimism, and Coinbase's Base, which process 12–14 million transactions daily , far surpassing Ethereum's mainnet. This scalability unlocks the potential for tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), where Ethereum already dominates with projects backed by BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Citigroup.

“Ethereum is no longer just part of the crypto cycle - it's positioning itself as Wall Street's base layer,” FBS analysts explain.“With staking, scaling solutions, and tokenization converging, institutions now have both the infrastructure and the incentive to build on Ethereum.”

Among the tokens positioned to benefit from this institutional shift are:



Arbitrum (ARB) - a leading scaling solution securing $10B+ in value.

Chainlink (LINK) - powering RWA tokenization through data connectivity and smart contracts. Lido (LDO) - the largest ETH staking protocol, tied directly to Ethereum's growing yield economy.



FBS notes that ETH spot ETFs, launched in 2024, have already attracted $30 billion in assets under management, marking another milestone in Ethereum's institutional adoption. But beyond ETFs, the tokenization market - already worth $24 billion - is expected to expand rapidly, cementing Ethereum's role at the heart of finance.

“Traders should understand that the shift is structural,” FBS concludes.“Ethereum is transitioning from a speculative asset into the foundation for the next generation of financial markets. Missing this move means missing the center of the cycle.”

