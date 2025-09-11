MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 11 September 2025 at 14:00 EET

Sanoma plans to centralise its printing operations to the Helsinki area and close its printing facility in Tampere

Sanoma Media Finland is planning to centralise its news media printing operations to the Helsinki metropolitan area in Sanomala, Finland's largest printing house, and to close the Sanoma Manu printing facility in Tampere. The plan is based on the accelerating shift of media consumption towards digital channels. As a result of smaller print runs of newspapers, the unit costs of printing have increased. In the future, the newspapers produced by Sanoma could be printed more cost-efficiently in a single printing facility without a significant impact on customers.

Decisions on final plans will be made after a change negotiation process has been concluded in line with local legislation in Finland. Should the plans be implemented the maximum number of employees affected is estimated at 65.

If the closure of Sanoma Manu was realised, Sanoma would recognise restructuring costs of approx. EUR 30 million, of which approx. EUR 27 million non-cash impairments mainly related to the right-of-use assets, as items affecting comparability in Media Finland. In the coming years, the annual cost benefits of the potential closure would support Media Finland's well-established practices for continuous efficiency improvements to mitigate the impacts of lower print revenues and cost inflation.

The planned closure does not have an impact on Sanoma's Outlook for 2025 or long-term financial targets.

