Expansion Of 'Trusted Traveller Programme' To Five Airports To Boost Tourism: HM Amit Shah
Speaking at the inauguration of the programme at Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Calicut, and Amritsar airports via video conferencing, HM Shah said,“The scheme offers a great opportunity to apprise visitors about the sweeping changes taking place in the country.”
He said it was a happy coincidence that the facility is being expanded to the five airports on the historic day on which, 132 years ago, Swami Vivekanand, through his brilliant address at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, presented the radiant vision of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma to the entire world.
“In a way, that moment marked the resurgence of Indian culture, and that phase has continued till today,” he said.
HM Shah said the“Trusted Traveller Programme” is a step to realise PM Modi's dream of“Speed, Scale and Scope” as the latter has repeatedly stressed that we need to work on a trust multiplier while employing technological tools.
“But more than just putting a system in place, we need to ensure that the maximum number of people avail the service,” he said.
The Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) is a government-led initiative designed to expedite immigration clearance for eligible travellers. The government targets to provide the facility to nearly two dozen airports.
Initially available for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders, this programme ensures a faster, smoother, and more secure travel experience for pre-verified passengers.
The easy, quick process - using biometric e-gates - reduces waiting time at airports from around 30 minutes to seconds.
Initially launched as a complimentary facility for OCI cardholders and Indian nationals, the programme has now been extended to several major airports.
The system requires online registration and provides biometric data, including fingerprints and facial images, to avail trouble-free immigration at participating airports.
The biometric data can be directly provided to airports or the Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment