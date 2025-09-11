K92 Mining Announces Major Regional Exploration Update: Significant Expansion Of Arakompa Deposit, Discovery Of Porphyry-Style Mineralization From Arakompa Southernmost Step-Out, And Substantial 3.5 Km By 3.5 Km New Mineralized System Discovered At Wera
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
|True width (m)
| Gold
g/t
| Silver
g/t
|Copper %
|Gold Eq
|Vein
|KARDD0041
|407.50
|440.00
|32.50
|19.50
|1.06
|43
|0.11
|1.73
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0041
|373.00
|374.60
|1.60
|0.96
|4.77
|4
|0.05
|4.89
|AR2
|KARDD0041
|407.50
|415.50
|8.00
|4.80
|3.28
|170
|0.25
|5.65
|AR1
|including
|407.50
|411.00
|3.50
|2.10
|5.74
|385
|0.51
|10.99
|AR1
|KARDD0041
|519.30
|521.60
|2.30
|1.38
|1.68
|15
|1.00
|3.42
|KARDD0045
|462.10
|475.40
|13.30
|9.71
|0.84
|4
|0.10
|1.03
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0045
|470.50
|474.15
|3.65
|2.66
|2.31
|8
|0.16
|2.65
|AR1
|KARDD0046
|329.40
|391.60
|62.20
|49.76
|0.87
|5
|0.10
|1.08
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0046
|332.80
|338.30
|5.50
|4.40
|2.88
|5
|0.15
|3.17
|AR1
|KARDD0046
|346.00
|348.60
|2.60
|2.08
|2.56
|16
|0.59
|3.66
|KARDD0046
|369.50
|375.60
|6.10
|4.88
|2.12
|3
|0.09
|2.29
|KARDD0047
|123.90
|185.90
|62.00
|42.78
|0.19
|13
|0.02
|0.37
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0047
|294.20
|319.60
|25.40
|17.53
|1.23
|8
|0.13
|1.52
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0047
|154.80
|155.80
|1.00
|0.69
|0.09
|540
|0.25
|6.73
|AR1
|KARDD0047
|307.60
|311.40
|3.80
|2.62
|6.38
|44
|0.61
|7.84
|KARDD0048
|378.00
|423.42
|45.42
|32.25
|0.99
|1
|0.03
|1.05
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0048
|215.10
|216.30
|1.20
|0.85
|11.80
|3
|0.00
|11.84
|KARDD0048
|234.20
|235.10
|0.90
|0.64
|13.65
|3
|0.01
|13.70
|KARDD0048
|393.70
|395.30
|1.60
|1.14
|11.15
|2
|0.04
|11.24
|AR2
|KARDD0048
|413.00
|417.80
|4.80
|3.41
|3.11
|1
|0.06
|3.22
|AR1
|KARDD0049
|320.60
|351.80
|31.20
|22.15
|1.17
|3
|0.11
|1.38
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0049
|334.00
|342.50
|8.50
|6.04
|1.13
|6
|0.23
|1.55
|KARDD0049
|345.10
|351.80
|6.70
|4.76
|3.35
|2
|0.11
|3.55
|AR1
|including
|345.10
|346.20
|1.10
|0.78
|14.45
|6
|0.19
|14.80
|AR1
|KARDD0050
|612.00
|637.30
|25.30
|18.98
|0.61
|5
|0.21
|1.00
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0050
|93.70
|98.70
|5.00
|3.75
|1.17
|11
|0.11
|1.48
|KARDD0050
|290.10
|297.30
|7.20
|5.40
|0.41
|14
|0.20
|0.88
|KARDD0050
|351.70
|358.00
|6.30
|4.73
|1.26
|6
|0.05
|1.40
|KARDD0050
|409.10
|410.20
|1.10
|0.82
|2.94
|1
|0.02
|2.97
|KARDD0050
|466.00
|467.40
|1.40
|1.05
|2.69
|21
|0.21
|3.26
|KARDD0050
|530.10
|537.40
|7.30
|5.47
|0.98
|6
|0.14
|1.27
|AR2
|KARDD0050
|580.00
|586.10
|6.10
|4.58
|1.11
|5
|0.32
|1.68
|AR1
|KARDD0050
|622.00
|626.20
|4.20
|3.15
|1.12
|9
|0.35
|1.76
|KARDD0050
|633.00
|634.40
|1.40
|1.05
|3.11
|28
|1.06
|5.10
|KARDD0051
|394.30
|409.20
|14.90
|11.18
|0.59
|5
|0.23
|1.01
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0051
|388.40
|389.20
|0.80
|0.60
|0.79
|6
|0.44
|1.55
|KARDD0051
|395.30
|398.10
|2.80
|2.10
|1.48
|6
|0.52
|2.37
|AR2
|KARDD0051
|403.20
|408.00
|4.80
|3.60
|0.68
|10
|0.34
|1.33
|KARDD0051
|501.20
|501.70
|0.50
|0.38
|2.39
|6
|0.01
|2.47
|KARDD0051
|509.70
|510.70
|1.00
|0.75
|2.82
|45
|0.83
|4.65
|KARDD0051
|524.00
|525.10
|1.10
|0.83
|2.34
|29
|0.33
|3.20
|KARDD0052
|533.00
|608.40
|75.40
|45.24
|0.58
|5
|0.25
|1.04
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0052
|111.10
|112.20
|1.10
|0.66
|2.37
|22
|0.17
|2.88
|KARDD0052
|372.00
|375.00
|3.00
|1.80
|0.91
|17
|0.22
|1.45
|KARDD0052
|542.40
|546.30
|3.90
|2.34
|0.74
|35
|0.20
|1.46
|AR2
|KARDD0052
|557.70
|562.00
|4.30
|2.58
|0.73
|4
|0.45
|1.47
|KARDD0052
|590.20
|592.00
|1.80
|1.08
|1.02
|5
|0.18
|1.37
|KARDD0052
|601.80
|608.40
|6.60
|3.96
|2.31
|19
|0.72
|3.66
|AR1
|including
|606.20
|608.40
|2.20
|1.32
|4.71
|51
|1.81
|8.12
|AR1
|KARDD0053
|480.40
|490.00
|9.20
|6.90
|0.88
|1
|0.11
|1.06
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0053
|130.00
|132.10
|2.10
|1.58
|1.80
|35
|0.27
|2.62
|KARDD0053
|461.30
|466.00
|4.70
|3.53
|0.97
|3
|0.08
|1.12
|AR1
|KARDD0053
|480.80
|489.00
|8.20
|6.15
|0.93
|1
|0.11
|1.12
|KARDD0054
|310.40
|328.40
|18.00
|13.50
|0.90
|2
|0.04
|1.00
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0054
|182.60
|184.90
|2.30
|1.73
|0.69
|16
|0.11
|1.04
|KARDD0054
|317.90
|324.30
|6.40
|4.80
|2.21
|4
|0.10
|2.42
|AR2
|including
|323.10
|324.30
|1.20
|0.90
|9.85
|8
|0.17
|10.21
|AR2
|KARDD0055
|572.20
|592.00
|19.80
|13.86
|0.88
|2
|0.08
|1.02
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0055
|643.40
|659.80
|16.40
|11.48
|0.54
|4
|0.27
|1.02
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0055
|299.00
|300.30
|1.30
|0.91
|2.15
|24
|0.38
|3.03
|KARDD0055
|572.20
|575.80
|3.60
|2.52
|3.80
|3
|0.13
|4.05
|AR2
|KARDD0055
|617.40
|618.00
|0.60
|0.42
|1.39
|14
|0.90
|2.96
|AR1
|KARDD0055
|644.40
|647.10
|2.70
|1.89
|0.63
|3
|0.27
|1.09
|KARDD0055
|650.90
|656.10
|5.20
|3.64
|1.03
|10
|0.56
|2.02
|KARDD0055
|658.60
|659.80
|1.20
|0.84
|1.15
|2
|0.14
|1.39
|KARDD0056
|345.50
|417.60
|72.10
|51.91
|0.80
|10
|0.05
|1.00
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0056
|345.50
|346.90
|1.40
|1.01
|1.51
|32
|0.25
|2.27
|KARDD0056
|353.50
|361.20
|7.70
|5.54
|5.25
|61
|0.04
|6.02
|AR2
|including
|353.50
|355.00
|1.50
|1.08
|22.29
|224
|0.01
|24.90
|AR2
|KARDD0056
|375.60
|377.70
|2.10
|1.51
|1.54
|34
|0.19
|2.23
|KARDD0056
|410.20
|412.30
|2.10
|1.51
|0.73
|7
|0.34
|1.35
|AR1
|KARDD0056
|481.50
|485.30
|3.80
|2.74
|0.91
|14
|0.20
|1.38
|KARDD0056
|528.60
|534.60
|6.00
|4.32
|0.34
|24
|0.38
|1.21
|KARDD0057
|588.80
|711.10
|122.30
|88.06
|0.16
|2
|0.18
|0.46
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0057
|127.90
|133.10
|5.20
|3.74
|5.06
|26
|0.14
|5.57
|KARDD0057
|317.20
|319.00
|1.80
|1.30
|1.69
|31
|0.44
|2.74
|KARDD0057
|493.60
|495.30
|1.70
|1.22
|1.13
|14
|0.28
|1.72
|AR2
|KARDD0057
|551.20
|551.70
|0.50
|0.36
|5.17
|38
|2.17
|9.01
|AR1
|KARDD0057
|616.10
|617.60
|1.50
|1.08
|0.67
|35
|0.35
|1.62
|KARDD0058
|427.10
|483.80
|56.70
|40.82
|0.39
|2
|0.08
|0.54
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0058
|141.50
|142.70
|1.20
|0.86
|5.34
|29
|0.25
|6.06
|KARDD0058
|361.80
|363.60
|1.80
|1.30
|0.96
|3
|0.04
|1.06
|KARDD0058
|427.10
|428.70
|1.60
|1.15
|1.09
|2
|0.20
|1.42
|AR2
|KARDD0058
|441.20
|442.50
|1.30
|0.94
|0.87
|1
|0.13
|1.10
|KARDD0058
|480.20
|483.80
|3.60
|2.59
|1.04
|3
|0.10
|1.22
|AR1
|KARDD0059
|476.00
|498.20
|22.20
|15.98
|0.72
|5
|0.16
|1.02
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0059
|281.30
|283.40
|2.10
|1.51
|0.78
|29
|0.46
|1.83
|KARDD0059
|353.80
|357.20
|3.40
|2.45
|0.93
|12
|0.02
|1.11
|KARDD0059
|459.50
|460.20
|0.70
|0.50
|4.18
|39
|1.00
|6.21
|AR2
|KARDD0059
|489.60
|493.30
|3.70
|2.66
|3.34
|22
|0.84
|4.92
|AR1
|KARDD0060
|608.70
|633.60
|24.90
|16.19
|0.45
|8
|0.30
|1.01
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0060
|462.00
|466.60
|4.60
|2.99
|1.34
|10
|0.16
|1.70
|KARDD0060
|476.70
|478.50
|1.80
|1.17
|1.97
|46
|0.83
|3.80
|AR1
|KARDD0060
|501.10
|503.00
|1.90
|1.24
|3.72
|21
|0.52
|4.78
|KARDD0060
|541.50
|543.70
|2.20
|1.43
|0.48
|14
|0.31
|1.14
|KARDD0060
|614.00
|618.40
|4.40
|2.86
|1.39
|24
|0.54
|2.51
|KARDD0061
|343.00
|439.10
|96.10
|76.88
|2.48
|4
|0.07
|2.64
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0061
|343.00
|345.00
|2.00
|1.60
|3.78
|3
|0.03
|3.86
|KARDD0061
|374.30
|375.50
|1.20
|0.96
|0.80
|5
|1.24
|2.80
|AR2
|KARDD0061
|414.60
|421.66
|7.06
|5.65
|27.48
|18
|0.15
|27.92
|AR1
|including
|416.50
|419.10
|2.60
|2.08
|64.60
|42
|0.27
|65.50
|AR1
|KARDD0061
|431.10
|431.50
|0.40
|0.32
|14.90
|5
|0.02
|14.99
|KARDD0061
|437.20
|438.10
|0.90
|0.72
|13.01
|48
|1.36
|15.70
|KARDD0062
|334.60
|367.40
|11.90
|9.52
|0.69
|7
|0.15
|1.00
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0062
|334.60
|337.80
|3.20
|2.56
|1.25
|17
|0.08
|1.57
|AR2
|KARDD0062
|341.70
|346.50
|4.80
|3.84
|0.76
|5
|0.28
|1.25
|KARDD0062
|362.20
|367.40
|5.20
|4.16
|0.79
|11
|0.28
|1.35
|AR1
|KARDD0062
|493.70
|495.60
|1.90
|1.52
|0.74
|11
|0.03
|0.92
|KARDD0063
|503.80
|514.50
|10.70
|7.49
|0.97
|4
|0.11
|1.20
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0063
|291.00
|292.10
|1.10
|0.77
|5.84
|10
|0.11
|6.12
|KARDD0063
|471.60
|473.00
|1.40
|0.98
|2.83
|7
|0.11
|3.09
|AR1
|KARDD0063
|476.40
|476.90
|0.50
|0.35
|8.25
|16
|0.15
|8.68
|KARDD0063
|510.50
|514.50
|4.00
|2.80
|2.12
|5
|0.16
|2.44
|KARDD0064
|387.70
|414.00
|26.30
|19.99
|0.62
|6
|0.17
|0.96
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0064
|355.60
|356.90
|1.30
|0.99
|2.16
|18
|0.32
|2.86
|KARDD0064
|387.70
|390.00
|2.30
|1.75
|4.49
|18
|0.57
|5.59
|AR1
|KARDD0064
|408.30
|410.00
|1.70
|1.29
|0.76
|13
|0.27
|1.33
|KARDD0065
|297.00
|987.4
|690.40
|641.30
|0.17
|2
|0.17
|0.30% CuEq
|Bulk Porphyry-style Intersection
|including
|349.70
|745.00
|395.30
|363.38
|0.24
|2
|0.20
|0.38% CuEq
|Bulk Porphyry-style Intersection
|including
|429.80
|479.00
|49.20
|37.39
|0.82
|4
|0.18
|1.15
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0065
|429.80
|435.90
|6.10
|4.64
|3.33
|21
|0.36
|4.14
|AR1
|KARDD0065
|446.10
|452.80
|6.70
|5.09
|1.31
|2
|0.16
|1.59
|KARDD0065
|476.70
|479.00
|2.30
|1.75
|2.96
|8
|1.05
|4.70
|KARDD0066
|435.80
|484.60
|48.80
|37.09
|0.26
|3
|0.02
|0.32
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0066
|221.60
|223.20
|1.60
|1.22
|0.79
|6
|0.06
|0.96
|KARDD0066
|379.60
|381.40
|1.80
|1.37
|0.73
|8
|0.16
|1.07
|AR2
|KARDD0066
|405.20
|406.80
|1.60
|1.22
|0.46
|8
|0.01
|0.56
|AR1
|KARDD0066
|443.00
|445.00
|2.00
|1.52
|2.09
|2
|0.01
|2.13
|KARDD0066
|473.50
|475.20
|1.70
|1.29
|1.05
|7
|0.01
|1.15
|KARDD0066
|479.30
|480.50
|1.20
|0.91
|0.68
|13
|0.08
|0.96
|KARDD0067
|554.90
|603.20
|48.30
|36.71
|0.80
|5
|0.30
|1.34
|Bulk Intersection
|KARDD0067
|272.40
|274.30
|1.90
|1.44
|0.49
|9
|0.20
|0.89
|KARDD0067
|557.40
|575.00
|17.60
|13.38
|1.64
|9
|0.50
|2.53
|AR1
|KARDD0067
|561.30
|563.00
|1.70
|1.29
|5.49
|17
|0.32
|6.18
|KARDD0067
|584.30
|585.60
|1.30
|0.99
|1.49
|16
|0.64
|2.67
|KARDD0067
|601.90
|603.20
|1.30
|0.99
|1.09
|24
|1.41
|3.57
Table 2
Bulk Intercepts from Arakompa Historic Diamond Drilling
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
|True width (m)
| Gold
g/t
| Silver
g/t
|Copper %
|Gold Eq
|Vein
|001AD92
|11.20
|48.00
|36.80
|25.55
|2.31
|2
|0.03
|2.38
|Bulk Intersection
|002AD92
|4.00
|74.00
|70.00
|49.00
|0.44
|3
|0.03
|0.52
|Bulk Intersection
|003AD92
|36.00
|98.00
|62.00
|43.40
|0.66
|2
|0.02
|0.72
|Bulk Intersection
|004AD92
|0.00
|55.50
|55.50
|38.85
|2.43
|3
|0.07
|2.57
|Bulk Intersection
|005AD92
|18.00
|59.90
|41.90
|29.33
|2.12
|2
|0.04
|2.20
|Bulk Intersection
|006AD92
|49.00
|85.00
|36.00
|25.20
|1.21
|27
|0.05
|1.60
|Bulk Intersection
|007AD92
|9.00
|34.75
|25.75
|18.03
|0.46
|1
|0.01
|0.50
|Bulk Intersection
|008AD92
|10.90
|51.00
|40.10
|28.07
|1.04
|2
|0.03
|1.11
|Bulk Intersection
|009AD92
|7.00
|26.00
|19.00
|13.30
|3.05
|5
|0.05
|3.18
|Bulk Intersection
|010AD92
|0.00
|38.00
|38.00
|26.60
|2.66
|3
|0.08
|2.83
|Bulk Intersection
|011AD92
|0.00
|48.00
|48.00
|33.60
|1.11
|3
|0.02
|1.18
|Bulk Intersection
|012AD92
|0.00
|64.65
|64.65
|45.26
|0.83
|3
|0.04
|0.93
|Bulk Intersection
|013AD92
|7.00
|31.00
|24.00
|16.80
|3.53
|3
|0.06
|3.65
|Bulk Intersection
|014AD92
|9.00
|45.00
|36.00
|25.20
|2.61
|7
|0.04
|2.76
|Bulk Intersection
|015AD92
|23.00
|43.00
|20.00
|14.00
|0.60
|5
|0.05
|0.73
|Bulk Intersection
|016AD92
|54.00
|91.20
|37.20
|26.04
|3.00
|9
|0.29
|3.56
|Bulk Intersection
|017AD92
|12.00
|42.00
|30.00
|21.00
|0.18
|1
|0.01
|0.21
|Bulk Intersection
|018AD92
|161.00
|247.00
|86.00
|60.20
|0.45
|3
|0.04
|0.55
|Bulk Intersection
Table 3
Collar Locations for Arakompa Surface Drilling
| Hole ID
|Collar location
|Collar orientation
|Local North
|Local East
|mRL
|Dip
|Local azimuth
|EOH depth (m)
|KARDD0041
|69748
|89990
|1365
|-56
|79
|582
|KARDD0045
|69723
|89737
|1463
|-53
|69
|515
|KARDD0046
|69748
|89989
|1365
|-50
|96
|461
|KARDD0047
|70099
|89639
|1553
|-46
|271
|322
|KARDD0048
|69723
|89737
|1463
|-48
|85
|515
|KARDD0049
|69748
|89990
|1365
|-45
|86
|458
|KARDD0050
|69778
|89459
|1554
|-61
|45
|678
|KARDD0051
|69734
|90231
|1385
|-58
|88
|527
|KARDD0052
|69778
|89459
|1554
|-65
|53
|712
|KARDD0053
|69723
|89737
|1463
|-56
|85
|510
|KARDD0054
|69734
|90231
|1378
|-47
|88
|471
|KARDD0055
|69723
|89737
|1463
|-64
|84
|686
|KARDD0056
|69734
|90231
|1378
|-46
|42
|653
|KARDD0057
|69778
|89459
|1554
|-64
|83
|711
|KARDD0058
|69723
|89737
|1463
|-46
|59
|521
|KARDD0059
|69734
|90231
|1378
|-57
|42
|657
|KARDD0060
|69778
|89459
|1554
|-59
|81
|646
|KARDD0061
|69723
|89737
|1463
|-45
|98
|467
|KARDD0062
|69734
|90231
|1378
|-51
|71
|507
|KARDD0063
|69722
|89736
|1463
|-54
|98
|552
|KARDD0064
|69779
|89457
|1554
|-49
|87
|453
|KARDD0065
|69778
|89263
|1555
|-47
|79
|987
|KARDD0066
|69734
|90231
|1385
|-59
|69
|523
|KARDD0067
|69723
|89737
|1463
|-64
|75
|618
Drill Hole Sampling Methodology, QA/QC and Qualified Person
The diamond drill hole is first logged to determine the sampling intervals, which range from a minimum of 0.1 metres to generally 1 metre. The drill core is sawn half core cut along a reference line, with the remainder of the core returned to the core tray. Core samples are then placed in numbered calico and plastic bags, with a numbered sample ticket for dispatch to the assay laboratory. Samples are separately assayed for gold, copper and silver. K92's procedure includes the insertion standards, blanks and duplicates. Gold assays are by the fire assay method. Copper and silver assays are by three-acid-digestion method (nitric, perchloric and hydrochloric mix).
K92 maintains an industry-standard analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) and data verification program to monitor laboratory performance and ensure high quality assays. Results from this program confirm reliability of the assay results. All sampling and analytical work for the mine exploration program is performed by Intertek Testing Services (PNG) Ltd, an independent accredited laboratory that is located on site. External check assays for QA/QC purposes are performed at SGS Australia Pty Ltd in Townsville, Queensland, Australia.
K92 Mining Chief Geologist, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, MAIG, Qualified Person under the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. In addition to the analytical QA/QC program outlined above, data verification also includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, soil and outcrop sampling, artisanal workings, as well as discussing work programs and results with geology personnel and external consultants.
About K92
K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing plant expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.
On Behalf of the Company,
John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director
For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President and Chief Operating Officer at +1-604-416-4445
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release includes certain“forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Mine Definitive Feasibility Study, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 mtpa process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs; and (iv) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.
All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“project”,“target”,“potential”,“schedule”,“forecast”,“budget”,“estimate”,“intend” or“believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could”,“should” or“might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the epidemic or pandemic viruses; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company's operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company's foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading“Risk Factors.”
Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Figure 1 – Arakompa Plan Map
Figure 2 – Arakompa Cross-Section – Showing KARDD0025, KARDD0029, KARDD0038, and KARDD0061
Figure 3 – Arakompa Cross-Section – Showing KARDD0056 and KARDD0059
Figure 4 – Arakompa Cross-Section – Showing KARDD0067, KARDD0048, KARDD0030 and KARDD0033
Figure 5 – Arakompa Bulk Interpretation Long Section
Figure 6 – AR1 Vein Long Section
Figure 7 – AR2 Vein Long Section
Figure 8 – Wera Plan Map
Figure 9 – Site Map and Location of Arakompa and Wera
Figure 10 – KARDD0061 Core Photograph, 414.0 – within intersection of 7.06m at 27.92 g/t AuEq (AR1 Vein), within a broader intercept of 96.1m at 2.64 g/t AuEq.
Figure 11 – Wera rock chip samples from recent exploration program, returning assays: A. 26.30 g/t Au, B. 22.06 g/t Au, C. 7.12 g/t Au, D. 6.63 g/t Au.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment