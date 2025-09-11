First Patient Enrolled In DUBSTENT DIABETES Trial: Targeting Improved PCI Outcomes For Diabetic Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Trial Evaluates a Combined PCI Approach Using Drug-Coated Balloons and Drug-Eluting Stents

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in the DUBSTENT DIABETES trial. The randomized, investigator-initiated clinical study will evaluate a dual-device strategy for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in patients with diabetes mellitus.

The DUBSTENT DIABETES trial will investigate the safety and efficacy of combining drug-coated balloon (DCB) angioplasty with drug-eluting stent (DES) implantation compared to single-device strategies DCB or DES only in diabetic patients with de novo coronary artery lesions. As a bail-out option, the FreesolveTM Resorbable Magnesium Scaffold (RMS) would be considered in the DCB only arm to assess the leave-nothing behind approach. The study addresses a critical unmet need, as patients with diabetes continue to experience higher rates of stent failure despite advances in DES technology1.

“This trial explores a promising approach to improve outcomes in a high-risk population,” said Professor Robert A. Byrne, Coordinating Principal Investigator of the study and Director of Cardiology at Mater Private Network, Dublin, Ireland.“By combining the benefits of drug-coated balloons and sirolimus-eluting stents, we are interested to see the impact on restenosis and long-term vessel health in patients with diabetes.”

The DUBSTENT DIABETES trial will enroll 120 diabetes patients across high-volume centers in Ireland. Participants will be randomized to receive either:



A combination of the PanteraTM LuxTM DCB Catheter (which is part of the LuxTM family of Paclitaxel-coated balloons) and the OrsiroTM MissionTM DES

The PanteraTM LuxTM DCB Catheter alone The OrsiroTM MissionTM DES alone



The primary endpoint is percentage diameter stenosis at six months, assessed by quantitative coronary angiography. Secondary endpoints include death, myocardial infarction, target lesion revascularization, target lesion thrombosis, target vessel revascularization, and quality of life up to five years.

“We are committed to advancing evidence-based solutions for complex patient populations,” said Prof. Dr. Georg Nollert, Vice President Medical Affairs for Vascular Intervention at Teleflex.“We are proud to support this important investigator-led study, which may help shape future treatment strategies for patients with diabetes undergoing PCI.”

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people's lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in the world of healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of ArrowTM, BarrigelTM, DeknatelTM, LMATM, PillingTM, QuikClotTM, RüschTM, UroLiftTM and WeckTM – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex .

Not all products may be available in all countries. The PanteraTM LuxTM Drug-Coated Balloon Catheter is not approved in United States and the FreesolveTM Resorbable Magnesium Scaffold (RMS) is limited to investigational use in the United States. Indications for use may vary by geographic location.

*Professor Byrne is a paid consultant of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates.

**Study sponsored by Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates.

