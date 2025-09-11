Amesite Reports 63% Revenue Growth From Nursemagictm Enterprise Announces Launch Of AI-Powered Government Form-Fill Automation To Reduce Reporting Burden

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DETROIT, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading developer of AI-powered enterprise solutions, today announced 63% revenue growth for its NurseMagicTM platform following the launch of its census-based Enterprise subscription model on July 14, 2025. Enterprise sales have now surpassed B2C sales, reflecting rising demand from post-acute care providers seeking scalable, compliant technology designed to deliver full reimbursement rates. Amesite also announces the launch of its AI-powered automated form fill for required government forms.

"We're no longer just selling to employees – we're selling to serve every patient in the system and help organizations leverage AI technology as a true competitive advantage," said Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite. "That changes the game. The total addressable market is exponentially larger, and our pricing reflects the performance of our solution. Customers are choosing NurseMagicTM Enterprise to scale operations without adding staff, addressing one of the greatest costs in healthcare."

The announcement comes as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) prepares to mandate the Hospice Outcomes and Patient Evaluation (HOPE) assessment this October – a regulatory overhaul expected to significantly increase documentation burden per patient and strain already thin hospice staffing cohort. Amesite's AI-powered HOPE automation solution, within NurseMagicTM Enterprise, is designed to enable organizations to auto-populate complex forms, cut administrative time, and assure full reimbursements.

"The government's scrutiny of documentation is intensifying, and many organizations are unprepared," said Kalie Wortinger, Senior Engineering Manager at Amesite. "With the HOPE requirement looming, providers are seeking a solution that enables compliant, reimbursable submission of documentation. NurseMagicTM Enterprise has modular intelligence that enables our customers to document compliantly, and to be fully reimbursed for the crucial work they do."

"We've taken an entirely different approach from traditional EMR vendors," said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite. "Our platform reimagines how post-acute care organizations handle regulatory requirements, enabling them to leverage our AI-powered tools to scale operations without adding staff. We specifically designed our solution to be an essential edge for customers, in a highly competitive, and demographically inevitable, market."

The post-acute care market is growing faster than the acute care market at a CAGR of 8% .

Post-acute care owners can book a demo to learn more about NurseMagicTM's HOPE solution here .

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) is an AI-driven company with an immediate aim to transform the $330 billion home and healthcare segments. Its flagship product, NurseMagicTM, streamlines healthcare documentation, reducing the time required from 20 minutes to just 20 seconds. NurseMagicTM is used by over 100 professions to improve care, enhance operational efficiency and improve financial performance. Built on proprietary AI trained on industry-specific data, NurseMagic meets HIPAA regulations while improving accuracy and efficiency. The platform serves B2B and B2C users across 50 states and 21 countries, offering seamless integration into healthcare workflows and translations to over 50 languages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

