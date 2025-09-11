Bengaluru Temple Vandalism: Ancient Muneshwar Idols Defaced In Rupena Agrahara

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through the village of Rupena Agrahara in Bommanahalli constituency, ancient Muneshwar idols were vandalised in the local temple in Bengaluru. This temple, dedicated to the village deity, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for the residents, and its annual festival is celebrated with grandeur and devotion. Early this morning, villagers arriving to offer their daily prayers were stunned to find the pavilion housing the idols defaced, creating widespread anger and concern in the community.

Daily Rituals Disrupted

The ancient pavilion, located on government land, is the site of daily worship according to ancestral tradition. When villagers came to light lamps and offer prayers today, they were shocked to discover the extent of the vandalism. The incident disrupted the morning rituals and heightened tension among the residents, who have now demanded swift action against the perpetrators.

MLA Satish Reddy Visits the Scene

MLA Satish Reddy visited the temple immediately after the incident came to light. Speaking on the matter, he condemned the act as inhuman and urged the authorities to take strict action. He requested the police to investigate the CCTV footage and apprehend the culprits as quickly as possible.

Possible Motives Under Investigation

The destruction has raised suspicions among villagers regarding the motives behind the attack. Questions have been raised whether the vandals were religious fanatics or part of the land mafia, given the pavilion's location on government land. The temple, being a historical and spiritual landmark, has made the act all the more disturbing.

Police Collect Evidence

Police teams have arrived at the scene to collect evidence and are actively investigating the incident. The authorities are working to identify the miscreants and ensure they face legal action. Meanwhile, villagers continue to express outrage and demand justice for the desecration of their revered temple.