Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness QSR Announces Their Multi Unit Franchisee Has Signed A New Location In South Surrey, British Columbia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce that Heal Wellness has secured a real-estate location in South Surrey's Grandview Central. The franchisee is an experienced multi-unit operator who currently owns and operates all the existing Heal Wellness ("") locations in the lower mainland. This will be the fourth (4) location out of a committed 10-unit agreement for this franchisee with an opening scheduled for early 2026. Heal Wellness ("") is a quick-service restaurant ("") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies.







"South Surrey is an affluent, high-growth community with one of the highest household incomes in the region, making it a prime location for health-forward food concepts such as our Heal Wellness," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Residents are lifestyle and wellness-oriented creating clear demand for convenient, nutritious options like acai bowls and smoothies. The area benefits from strong year-round drivers, including families, active retirees, and professionals seeking quick, healthy meals, along with seasonal surges from beach and park visitors. Despite this, there is no dedicated acai-focused concept in the market, leaving clear open ice for Heal to thrive. High-traffic retail hubs like Grandview Corners, combined with the tourism draw of White Rock beach and recreational corridors, ensure steady customer flow."







"We are seeing a growing number of our franchise partners evolve into multi-unit operators across the Happy Belly portfolio-an exciting validation of our business model. This evolution not only reflects the confidence our partners have in our emerging brands, but also enables us to scale rapidly with trusted operators. Their continued success strengthens our national footprint and accelerates our reach across key Canadian markets. As Heal Wellness quickly becomes Canada's first true coast-to-coast smoothie bowl brand, these strong partnerships and our dependable franchise support system are key drivers behind our expanding presence.

"We currently have 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Food Group portfolio including those in development, under construction or already open. We are working to actively expand this pipeline significantly in the back half of 2025 & 2026 with our disciplined approach to growth.

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.







Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer