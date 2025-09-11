Zelensky, Stubb Commemorate Fallen Defenders Of Ukraine
“Today, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, together with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, we commemorated the Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
The President emphasized that the state honors the memory of every fallen warrior with gratitude and respect.
“Eternal and bright remembrance to all those who were killed defending our independence and our people,” Zelenskyy noted.Read also: Finnish President announces progress on Ukraine security issues
As reported by Ukrinform, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, are on a visit to Ukraine on September 11.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
