Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky, Stubb Commemorate Fallen Defenders Of Ukraine

Zelensky, Stubb Commemorate Fallen Defenders Of Ukraine


2025-09-11 06:05:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“Today, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, together with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, we commemorated the Ukrainian defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the state honors the memory of every fallen warrior with gratitude and respect.

“Eternal and bright remembrance to all those who were killed defending our independence and our people,” Zelenskyy noted.

Read also: Finnish President announces progress on Ukraine security issues

As reported by Ukrinform, President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, are on a visit to Ukraine on September 11.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN11092025000193011044ID1110047914

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search