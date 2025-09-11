Carlos Lastres: Blending Design, Creativity, And Global Impact From Tokyo

Carlos Lastres

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tokyo-based Senior Product Designer Carlos Lastres is redefining how creativity and strategy can drive both business and social impact. With an MBA, a foundation in software engineering, and over 15 years of global experience, Carlos has worked with teams across Latin America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America to create user-first products that merge accessibility, inclusivity, and business growth.Carlos is also an acclaimed TEDx speaker. In 2019, he took the stage in Hangzhou to share his vision of creativity as a universal skill-one that anyone can unlock by embracing failure and using it as a stepping stone toward growth. In 2025, he continued this journey with a TEDx talk in Awaji, Japan, reinforcing his mission to help people see creativity not as a gift for a few, but as a tool for everyone to thrive.Beyond the design world, Carlos has contributed to global conversations on education and innovation. In 2025, he spoke at the United Nations in Vienna during AIFOD, addressing the theme“Invest in Education.” His talk focused on how AI, gamification, and offline-ready simulations can transform learning into an adventure. Drawing from his own experiences growing up in Costa Rica, Carlos emphasized that play is one of the most powerful vehicles for education.He highlighted how:● AI can personalize learning in real-time, adapting to each student's needs.● Simulations can bridge theory and practice, making subjects like science and economics tangible.● Culturally relevant, low-bandwidth tools can bring equity to underserved communities in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and beyond.Carlos's multicultural background-spanning Costa Rica, China, and Japan-gives him a unique perspective on bridging gaps in both design and education. His work consistently demonstrates that creativity, when paired with technology, can shape not only products and businesses but also futures.With a track record of helping brands increase conversions, expand reach, and achieve measurable growth, Carlos Lastres continues to push boundaries at the intersection of design, innovation, and social good.

