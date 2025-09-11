Xylene Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 Output To Grow By 20% With Asia Set To Dominate This Global Capacity Growth
Global xylene capacity is poised to grow significantly by more than 20% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period mainly due to escalating demand for its principal derivative, paraxylene (p-xylene), an essential ingredient in the manufacture of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). Asia is set to dominate this global capacity growth, due to its massive manufacturing sector that relies heavily on xylene for various industrial and consumer applications.
- Global xylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030 Global xylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook for 2025 to 2030 by region and key countries Key details of the xylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced xylene plants globally Identify opportunities in the global xylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook for xylene capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
01. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Region Global Planned and Announced Capacity Xylene Additions by Region Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Xylene Plants by Region New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Xylene Plants
02. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Xylene Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Xylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024 Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Xylene Plants by Country Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Key Countries
03. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Xylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
04. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Xylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in Asia
05. Xylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East
- Xylene Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in the Middle East
06. Xylene Capacity Outlook in Africa
- Xylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in Europe
07. Xylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- Xylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Xylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Xylene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030 Xylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
