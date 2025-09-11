Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub In Dubai South Launches The VIP Terminal Boulevard'

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed: “The growing demand for aviation services in the emirate is a direct reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the advanced ecosystem in MBR Aerospace Hub which is beyond the aviation industry's expectations.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 11 September 2025: To cater to the increased demand of aviation-related services, the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South, has announced the launch of ‘The VIP Terminal Boulevard', a new development designed to attract leading aviation companies and luxury retailers.

Strategically located adjacent to the VIP Terminal, which continues to witness record growth in business aviation movements, the boulevard stretches 769 metres and features 16 premium buildings, offering state-of-the-art facilities and retail outlets across a total development area of 204,000 square metres. Designed as part of MBRAH's integrated aviation ecosystem, the development provides an unmatched opportunity for global companies seeking to establish and grow their presence in the region. The boulevard will be delivered in phases starting in 2026.

Construction has already commenced on Aviation One, a six-storey building within The VIP Terminal Boulevard, which combines modern architectural design with advanced functional layouts, reflecting MBRAH's commitment to innovation and excellence.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Aviation has always been one of the fundamental pillars of Dubai's economy. The growing demand for aviation services in the emirate is a direct reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the advanced ecosystem in MBR Aerospace Hub which is beyond the aviation industry's expectations. As we progress towards the completion of Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai will further cement its role as a global leader in aviation, attracting top-tier companies and setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

“The VIP Terminal Boulevard is a significant addition to the world-class facilities at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. It will open new opportunities for leading aviation companies and luxury brands to flourish, while further strengthening Dubai's position as a premier destination for companies and a key player on the global aviation map,” added His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world's leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate's vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 779 times

PR Category : Travel & Tourism

Posted on :Thursday, September 11, 2025 11:37:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :