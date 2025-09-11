Team Kapal Gears Up For September 19 Release
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 11th September, 2025: The cast and crew of the upcoming Bengali drama Kapal came together for an exclusive one-on-one media interaction at Priya Cinema, ahead of the filmâ€TMs theatrical release on 19th September 2025.
The event was attended by lead actors Kanchana Moitra, Raja Sarkar, and Sukanya Dutta, along with producer Aaryan Ghosh. Also present were the filmâ€TMs music directors Pandit Pinaki Bose and Bob SN, who spoke about the filmâ€TMs emotionally resonant score and its role in deepening the storytelling. Produced under the banner of SGF (Suvendu Ghosh Films), Kapal is written and directed by Suvendu Ghosh. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Rashi Iqbal, Sayantan Roy, and Suvendu Ghosh.
Set against the backdrop of a quiet Bengali town, Kapal explores how faith, fear, and power intertwine in the lives of ordinary people. The story revolves around the arrival of a mysterious spiritual figure whose influence gradually unsettles the community. As personal beliefs clash with harsh realities, long-hidden secrets begin to surface. The film delves deep into the human psyche, asking: when does belief become blind, and how far will people go to protect what they think is sacred?
*Producer Aaryan Ghosh shared* â€œKapal is not just a film - itâ€TMs a mirror to society. It reflects how easily fear and faith can be manipulated, and how quickly lives can unravel in the name of belief. Iâ€TMm incredibly proud of our team for bringing this layered story to life with such honesty and depth.â€
Actress Kanchana Moitra said, "This role pushed me to explore emotions I hadnâ€TMt touched in my previous work. My characterâ€TMs journey is raw, intense, and deeply human. Kapal is the kind of cinema that doesnâ€TMt just entertain - it provokes. I believe audiences will be moved and challenged by it."
With the media interaction generating buzz, Kapal is poised to offer a powerful cinematic experience - blending realism, drama, and emotional storytelling. Audiences can catch the film in cinemas across West Bengal from 19th September 2025.
The event was attended by lead actors Kanchana Moitra, Raja Sarkar, and Sukanya Dutta, along with producer Aaryan Ghosh. Also present were the filmâ€TMs music directors Pandit Pinaki Bose and Bob SN, who spoke about the filmâ€TMs emotionally resonant score and its role in deepening the storytelling. Produced under the banner of SGF (Suvendu Ghosh Films), Kapal is written and directed by Suvendu Ghosh. The screenplay and dialogues were written by Rashi Iqbal, Sayantan Roy, and Suvendu Ghosh.
Set against the backdrop of a quiet Bengali town, Kapal explores how faith, fear, and power intertwine in the lives of ordinary people. The story revolves around the arrival of a mysterious spiritual figure whose influence gradually unsettles the community. As personal beliefs clash with harsh realities, long-hidden secrets begin to surface. The film delves deep into the human psyche, asking: when does belief become blind, and how far will people go to protect what they think is sacred?
*Producer Aaryan Ghosh shared* â€œKapal is not just a film - itâ€TMs a mirror to society. It reflects how easily fear and faith can be manipulated, and how quickly lives can unravel in the name of belief. Iâ€TMm incredibly proud of our team for bringing this layered story to life with such honesty and depth.â€
Actress Kanchana Moitra said, "This role pushed me to explore emotions I hadnâ€TMt touched in my previous work. My characterâ€TMs journey is raw, intense, and deeply human. Kapal is the kind of cinema that doesnâ€TMt just entertain - it provokes. I believe audiences will be moved and challenged by it."
With the media interaction generating buzz, Kapal is poised to offer a powerful cinematic experience - blending realism, drama, and emotional storytelling. Audiences can catch the film in cinemas across West Bengal from 19th September 2025.
Company :-Media Connect
User :- Ankit Agarwal
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment