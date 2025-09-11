Acer Brings The All-New Nitro V 15 With 50 Series GPU To India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 11th September, 2025 â€“ Acer, one of the world's leading PC brands, today announced the launch of the Nitro V 15 gaming laptop in India. Built for essential gamers, students, and budget-conscious users, the Nitro V 15 blends cutting-edge performance with smart AI enhancements in a sleek, obsidian black form factor. Designed for those who want to game, create, and stay productive on the go, this powerful yet affordable machine is set to redefine the entry-to-mid gaming laptop segment in India.
At the heart of the Nitro V 15 is a processor featuring up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, built on Intelâ€TMs advanced performance hybrid architecture, which enables seamless multitasking across gaming, streaming, and productivity applications. Paired with up to NVIDIAÂ® GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, the Nitro V 15 leverages AI-powered DLSS 4 and next-gen ray tracing to deliver breathtaking visuals and higher frame rates. Whether youâ€TMre diving into the latest AAA titles or editing 4K videos, the Nitro V 15 delivers an uncompromising performance across the board.
The immersive experience continues with the device's 15.6" Full HD display, featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB color accuracy. With a wide 16:9 aspect ratio, the Nitro V 15 offers sharper visuals and enhanced situational awareness for competitive gaming. The powerful dual-fan, dual-intake, and dual-exhaust cooling system ensures that the device stays cool under pressure, eliminating performance throttling and enabling extended gaming sessions. Users can take full control with the dedicated NitroSenseâ„¢ key, which provides real-time insights into performance, fan speed customization, and power plans.
For gamers and creators increasingly reliant on AI, the Nitro V 15 introduces a new Experience Zone in the NitroSenseâ„¢ dashboard. This intuitive hub lets users explore and activate AI-powered features like PurifiedVoiceâ„¢ AI noise cancellation, PurifiedViewâ„¢ AI webcam enhancements, and creative tools like PLANET9 ProClip for gaming highlight capture. Video calls are clearer and more professional with auto-framing, background blur, and eye contact correction, while DTS:XÂ® Ultra audio ensures spatially accurate and immersive soundscapes whether you're in a game or on a call In terms of connectivity, the Nitro V 15 has gamers covered with Wi-Fi 6, Thunderboltâ„¢ 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, multiple USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an RJ45 LAN port. The device also features a Copilot Key for quick access to AI-driven productivity tools on Windows 11 and an amber backlit keyboard that adds to the deviceâ€TMs striking aesthetic. With up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, users get lightning-fast speeds and ample storage, making the Nitro V 15 not just a gaming machine but a complete digital workstation.
Acer Nitro V 15 is crafted with a full plastic chassis finished in Obsidian Black and weighs just 2.1 kg, striking a perfect balance between portability and durability. As part of Acerâ€TMs broader strategy to expand its gaming portfolio in India, the Nitro V 15 is an ideal choice for students, casual gamers, and content creators looking for performance without breaking the bank.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY
Acer Nitro V 15 i5 variant starts at â‚189,999 and i7 variant at â‚199,999 and will be available at Acer's exclusive stores, the Acer online store, Amazon & Flipkart.
At the heart of the Nitro V 15 is a processor featuring up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, built on Intelâ€TMs advanced performance hybrid architecture, which enables seamless multitasking across gaming, streaming, and productivity applications. Paired with up to NVIDIAÂ® GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, the Nitro V 15 leverages AI-powered DLSS 4 and next-gen ray tracing to deliver breathtaking visuals and higher frame rates. Whether youâ€TMre diving into the latest AAA titles or editing 4K videos, the Nitro V 15 delivers an uncompromising performance across the board.
The immersive experience continues with the device's 15.6" Full HD display, featuring a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB color accuracy. With a wide 16:9 aspect ratio, the Nitro V 15 offers sharper visuals and enhanced situational awareness for competitive gaming. The powerful dual-fan, dual-intake, and dual-exhaust cooling system ensures that the device stays cool under pressure, eliminating performance throttling and enabling extended gaming sessions. Users can take full control with the dedicated NitroSenseâ„¢ key, which provides real-time insights into performance, fan speed customization, and power plans.
For gamers and creators increasingly reliant on AI, the Nitro V 15 introduces a new Experience Zone in the NitroSenseâ„¢ dashboard. This intuitive hub lets users explore and activate AI-powered features like PurifiedVoiceâ„¢ AI noise cancellation, PurifiedViewâ„¢ AI webcam enhancements, and creative tools like PLANET9 ProClip for gaming highlight capture. Video calls are clearer and more professional with auto-framing, background blur, and eye contact correction, while DTS:XÂ® Ultra audio ensures spatially accurate and immersive soundscapes whether you're in a game or on a call In terms of connectivity, the Nitro V 15 has gamers covered with Wi-Fi 6, Thunderboltâ„¢ 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1, multiple USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an RJ45 LAN port. The device also features a Copilot Key for quick access to AI-driven productivity tools on Windows 11 and an amber backlit keyboard that adds to the deviceâ€TMs striking aesthetic. With up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, users get lightning-fast speeds and ample storage, making the Nitro V 15 not just a gaming machine but a complete digital workstation.
Acer Nitro V 15 is crafted with a full plastic chassis finished in Obsidian Black and weighs just 2.1 kg, striking a perfect balance between portability and durability. As part of Acerâ€TMs broader strategy to expand its gaming portfolio in India, the Nitro V 15 is an ideal choice for students, casual gamers, and content creators looking for performance without breaking the bank.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY
Acer Nitro V 15 i5 variant starts at â‚189,999 and i7 variant at â‚199,999 and will be available at Acer's exclusive stores, the Acer online store, Amazon & Flipkart.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Kavya Singh
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment