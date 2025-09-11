Sales Rain, Inc. Proudly Announces Its Latest Expansion With The Opening Of New Offices In Iloilo
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Manila, Philippines: Sales Rain, Inc., a leading provider of office space solutions and offshore staff leasing in the Philippines, proudly announces its latest expansion with the opening of new offices in Iloilo and Metro Manila.
This strategic growth highlights the increasing trust clients place in Sales Rain's ability to deliver world-class facilities, customized workspace solutions, and reliable offshore staffing services. The expansion not only strengthens Sales Rain's presence across the Philippines but also reaffirms its commitment to supporting the country's thriving BPO industry.
The newly added offices will feature high-class facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of today's global businesses. With modern interiors, advanced IT infrastructure, and ergonomic workspaces, the new locations aim to provide a premium experience for clients, employees, and partners alike.
As part of this expansion, Sales Rain will also increase its workforce, creating new opportunities for Filipino professionals while ensuring clients have access to highly skilled talent. Additionally, the company is adding more BPO seats for leasing, catering to both established outsourcing providers and new market entrants.
"This expansion is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and our mission to grow alongside them," said Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain. "We remain dedicated to providing flexible, scalable, and high-quality workspace solutions to empower our clients' success in the Philippines and beyond."
With its continued growth in the Philippines, Sales Rain, Inc. reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for companies seeking office space, seat leasing, and offshore staffing solutions.
About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. With a strong presence in the Philippines, Colombia, India, the USA, and the Middle East, the company remains dedicated to driving the future of outsourcing.
Known for its client-centric approach, world-class facilities, and dedication to excellence, Sales Rain empowers businesses with flexible, efficient, and scalable office solutions tailored to their unique needs.
