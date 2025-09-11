Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian President Airs Economic Bonds Between Nation's Ardabil And Azerbaijan

2025-09-11 05:13:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ Economic opportunities between Ardabil Province and Azerbaijan can be further developed, said the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with investors and businesspeople in the northwestern province of Ardabil, Pezeshkian pointed out that Ardabil, sitting pretty along the border with Azerbaijan, has a goldmine of economic potential just waiting to be tapped.

“If we approach Ardabil differently, many economic challenges can be resolved. With the right strategy, it is possible to develop the economy in Ardabil, which has significant potential,” he said.

The Iranian president visited Ardabil today and participated in events related to the inauguration of several new projects in the province.

