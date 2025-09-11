President Pezeshkian Pushes For New Era Beyond Crude Oil In Iran's Economy
“Currently, there is concern in Iran about how to address problems if Iranian oil cannot be sold or sanctions are applied. The country must develop its economy without relying on oil exports,” Pezeshkian said.
He highlighted that Iran has opportunities across various sectors and a skilled workforce, which should be fully utilized.
The Iranian President added that there are countries in the world without oil or gas, even importing electricity and energy, yet they manage their economies very effectively. Iran can take steps in this direction as well.
According to official figures, Iran's total hydrocarbon reserves stand at 1.2 trillion barrels. With existing technology and equipment, the country can extract approximately 340 billion barrels, using around 30 percent, while 70 percent remains untapped underground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment