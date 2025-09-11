President Of Finland Stubb And His Wife Arrive In Kyiv
"President Stubb will meet President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, 11 September 2025, in Kyiv," the Office said.
It is noted that the Presidents will discuss the situation in Ukraine, efforts to end Russia's illegal war, and Finland's support for Ukraine.
The First Lady of Finland is taking part in the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, initiated by the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, dedicated to the role of education in promoting peace.Read also: Gen. Kellogg to visit Poland and Ukraine – CNN
As reported by Ukrinform, earlier this week, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that Finland had already provided Ukraine with 29 military aid packages and is currently preparing the next one.
