Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Of Finland Stubb And His Wife Arrive In Kyiv

President Of Finland Stubb And His Wife Arrive In Kyiv


2025-09-11 05:13:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland, Ukrinform states.

"President Stubb will meet President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, 11 September 2025, in Kyiv," the Office said.

It is noted that the Presidents will discuss the situation in Ukraine, efforts to end Russia's illegal war, and Finland's support for Ukraine.

The First Lady of Finland is taking part in the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, initiated by the wife of the President of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, dedicated to the role of education in promoting peace.

Read also: Gen. Kellogg to visit Poland and Ukraine – CNN

As reported by Ukrinform, earlier this week, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that Finland had already provided Ukraine with 29 military aid packages and is currently preparing the next one.

MENAFN11092025000193011044ID1110047722

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search