Quantasing To Report Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On September 17, 2025
|Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
| International:
United States Toll Free:
Mainland China Toll Free:
Hong Kong Toll Free:
Conference ID:
| 1-412-902-4272
1-888-346-8982
4001-201203
800-905945
QuantaSing Group Limited
|The replay will be accessible through September 24, 2025 by dialing the following numbers:
| International:
United States Toll Free:
Replay Access Code:
| 1-412-317-0088
1-877-344-7529
9431238
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at
About QuantaSing Group Limited
QuantaSing is a leading lifestyle solution provider that offers engaging, affordable and accessible online and offline services, as well as consumer products in selected areas that address senior users' wellness aspirations. QuantaSing has expanded into the pop toys sector and continues to strategically diversify its portfolio by capturing opportunities in promising consumer sectors while maintaining financial discipline.
For more information, please visit:
Contact
Investor Relations
QuantaSing Group Limited
Email: ...
Robin Yang, Partner
ICR, LLC
Email: ...
Phone: +1 (212) 537-0429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment