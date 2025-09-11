How Chennai's Trash-Picking Team Made It To The Global Spogomi World Cup

Sharun Arora, a 28-year-old from Chennai, has been passionate about the environment for many years. He works during the week as a Senior Manager at Villgro, where he focuses on projects related to waste management and sustainability. But on weekends, Sharun dedicates his time to volunteering with the Environmentalist Foundation of India (E.F.I.), helping to clean lakes, beaches, and raise awareness about environmental care in communities.

How Spogomi Changed the Game

In early 2023, Sharun's brother introduced him to a unique sport called Spogomi, which combines trash picking with competition. The idea is simple: teams collect litter within a time limit, sort it into categories, and earn points depending on the type of trash. The more difficult and harmful the trash, the higher the points. Sharun, his brother Amrit, and an E.F.I. intern formed the team Chennai Super Klean and joined the India stage of the Spogomi World Cup. They surprised everyone by collecting 400 kg of trash and scoring 6,500 points, more than double the runner-up's score.

Their big win earned them a spot to compete at the international finals in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Experience

In Tokyo, the team spent days planning their approach by exploring the city, studying where litter gathered, and practicing their teamwork and pacing. The competition had strict rules, no running allowed, and team members had to stay close together. Despite careful planning, some parts of the city were off-limits, which affected their strategy.

Still, Chennai Super Klean managed to finish sixth out of twenty-one teams, collecting 71 kg of trash in the final round.

Amrit said,“Hearing our name announced on stage in Tokyo gave me a huge sense of pride. It showed that all our hard work mattered. Though we didn't win, it made us want to come back stronger.”

Building a Stronger Team

For the 2025 season, Sharun rebuilt the team with two new members: Abishek, a powerlifter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, and Manivannan, a surfer and lifeguard. Their physical fitness and quick reflexes helped the team perform better in the fast-paced competition.

With this new lineup, Chennai Super Klean won the India qualifiers again, securing their place at the Spogomi World Cup finals for the second time.

Turning Cleanup into a Movement

Spogomi is more than just a game. It changes how people think about cleaning up. Instead of seeing it as a boring chore, it becomes a fun, active challenge where teamwork and strategy matter. This makes environmental care more engaging and encourages more people to join in.

Sharun says,“This sport shows that cleaning up doesn't have to be a punishment or something people feel guilty about. It can be something to enjoy and be proud of.”

The Chennai Super Klean team is now training hard, practicing every detail to improve their performance. Their goal is not just to win but to inspire others across India to take part in Spogomi and make a real difference.

By turning trash cleanup into a sport, Sharun and his team are proving that small actions, when done together, can create big changes for the environment.