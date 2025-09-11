Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 13 Contestants Face Eviction, Adhila Tops With Seven Votes


2025-09-11 05:01:06
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 took a shocking turn as 13 contestants were nominated for eviction this week, the highest so far in the season. Adhila found herself in the spotlight, topping the nomination list with 7 votes. The twist has shaken the house and intensified survival pressure.

MENAFN11092025007385015968ID1110047620

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search