Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 13 Contestants Face Eviction, Adhila Tops With Seven Votes

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 took a shocking turn as 13 contestants were nominated for eviction this week, the highest so far in the season. Adhila found herself in the spotlight, topping the nomination list with 7 votes. The twist has shaken the house and intensified survival pressure.

