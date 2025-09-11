Azerbaijani Official Paints Water Management To Hit Headlines At COP30
Speaking to reporters during the second day of the 2nd International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management, Baku Water Week, Babayev highlighted that Brazil, the host country of COP30, is among the nations with the richest water resources in the world.
“Of course, some initiatives related to water are planned for discussion at COP30. They will present the specifics themselves. Proper water management remains one of the key issues on the agenda, and it is relevant even in Brazil, which is rich in water resources.
Responsible water consumption should be a central topic today. I take this opportunity to call on everyone to unite and contribute to this cause,” he said.
