medmix Announces Strategic Partnership with Gurit for Sustainable Solutions for Industrial Bonding Applications

medmix has partnered with Gurit, a global leader in advanced composite materials, to advance sustainable solutions for industrial bonding applications. Gurit's BondPro adhesive will be dispensed using medmix' MIXPACTM greenLineTM cartridge system, combining Gurit's advances in adhesive technology with medmix' cartridge-based application knowledge and commitment to sustainable packaging.

The partnership supports customers across automotive, transportation, industrial, construction, and agriculture sectors in meeting evolving demands for performance and sustainability in bonding applications. Gurit's expertise in high-performance adhesives for industrial environments complements medmix' leadership in sustainably engineered cartridges, offering solutions that balance effectiveness with reduced environmental impact.

This collaboration is part of medmix' broader commitment to invest in technologies and partnerships that advance responsible solutions across its business. It further strengthens medmix' position as a leader in sustainable dispensing technology while expanding access to high-performance bonding solutions worldwide.







Figure 1: GURIT and MIXPAC partnership for new GURIT BondPro adhesive.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



-Ends-

About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are global leaders in advanced composite materials and engineering solutions. The portfolio includes kitted core materials, prepregs, pultruded glass profiles, formulated products, manufacturing technologies, and structural engineering. With a strong focus on sustainability and performance, Gurit supports customers in the Wind Energy, Marine, and Industrial sectors in meeting demanding challenges while driving cleaner, more efficient solutions. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

About medmix

medmix is a global leader in high-precision delivery devices, with leading positions in healthcare, consumer and industrial end-markets. Our customers benefit from our dedication to innovation and technological advancement that has resulted in over 900 active patents. Our 14 production sites worldwide together with our highly motivated and experienced team of nearly 2'700 employees are at service of our customers with uncompromising quality, proximity and agility. medmix is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: MEDX).