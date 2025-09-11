Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE President Arrives In Salalah In Oman On Friendly Visit

2025-09-11 04:22:12
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in Salalah on a fraternal visit to the Sultanate of Oman.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman welcomed Sheikh Mohamed upon his arrival at the Royal Airport.

The UAE President is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs along with a number of other ministers and senior officials.

Also present to welcome Sheikh Mohamed were a delegation of Omani ministers and senior officials.

