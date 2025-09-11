KP Government To Outsource 24 Low-Performing Hospitals In First Phase Of Health Sector Reforms

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to outsource the management of low-performing hospitals across the province as part of its ongoing health sector reforms.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Health, Ehtesham Ali, announced that in the initial phase, the management of 24 hospitals, classified under Category B, C, and D, will be handed over to the private sector.

Clarifying the government's stance, he said the hospitals were not being privatized but rather their administration was being outsourced to ensure citizens receive quality and timely healthcare free of charge under government expenditure. He added that treatment in these hospitals will remain available at official rates, while government employees will continue performing their routine duties.

Ehtesham Ali explained that the private companies would be responsible for addressing staff shortages, ensuring availability of medical equipment, and filling other gaps in resources. The step, he said, will help improve outpatient department (OPD) services, ensure cleanliness, enhance staff attendance, and guarantee the availability of essential equipment.

He further stated that the Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) of the health department will monitor the performance of these outsourced hospitals. In cases of poor performance, penalties will be imposed by deducting amounts from the concerned companies' funds. Additionally, a strong mechanism is being established to address public complaints effectively.

The health adviser revealed that in the next phase, more hospitals will also be outsourced to ensure sustainable reforms in the province's health sector.