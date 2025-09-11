EQS-News: Steyr Motors AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Steyr Motors obtains C2 emissions certification in China – additional order potential of at least EUR 100 million

C2 emissions certification opens up new market opportunities in China

World's most important market for shipbuilding with a total market potential of around EUR 5 billion p. a. Acceleration of international expansion with an order potential of at least EUR 100 million by 2030 Steyr, Austria, 11 September 2025 – Steyr Motors AG (ISIN AT0000A3FW25 ), one of the world's leading companies in the field of customized engines for mission-critical defense and civil applications, has reached another milestone in China. Only ten months after opening its office in Beijing, the company has obtained a key emissions certification for its maritime engines in China, essential for market penetration. This paves the way for Steyr Motors to tap into new market opportunities in the world's most important maritime market. The C2 certification sets emission standards for maritime engines, particularly in inland waterway and near-shore applications. It is part of China's efforts to reduce environmental impact from emissions and to improve air quality. With this, Steyr Motors not only meets crucial regulatory requirements but also underscores its commitment to technical excellence and environmental responsibility. “This success is the result of our team's tireless dedication to quality and innovation,” explains Julian Cassutti, CEO of Steyr Motors AG.“We look forward to bringing our advanced, reliable, and efficient propulsion solutions into the Asian market together with our established Chinese partner and contributing to the modernization of the shipping fleet.” With the C2 certification in China, Steyr Motors is ideally positioned to further expand its international presence and actively contribute to the sustainable development of China's maritime industry. In 2024, Chinese shipyards secured approximately 74% of all global newbuilding orders and currently account for around 63% of the worldwide order backlog for new vessels. Particularly noteworthy is China's leading role in the construction of environmentally friendly ships: in 2024, 78.5% of global orders for“green” ships went to Chinese shipyards. The newly accessible target markets for Steyr Motors, as a result of the certification range from commercial fleets and government customers to private leisure applications. Based on current market estimates, the additionally addressable market is estimated at 40,000 engines per year – corresponding to an annual market potential of around EUR 5 billion. “China is the world's largest and most important shipbuilding market. We see considerable market opportunities for our engine solutions and are very confident that, with regard to incoming orders, we will soon be able to announce further positive updates. Specifically, we see the opportunity to generate additional orders with a volume of at least EUR 100 million by 2030 thanks to the C2 certification. The resulting expansion of the installed engine base will also benefit the high-margin after-sales business, thereby broadening the foundation for future success. With the C2 certification, our office in China can now penetrate the market much more effectively, and we are highly confident that we will also capture our share of the annual market potential in the medium and long term. Following the recent very encouraging developments, this represents a significant milestone towards achieving our medium-term targets for 2027 of around EUR 140 million in revenue and approximately EUR 40 million in EBIT – and beyond,” adds Julian Cassutti. Company profile of Steyr Motors AG Headquartered in Steyr, Austria, Steyr Motors AG is a global leader in the development and production of high-performance customized special engines with high power density and durability. The Company's engines are primarily used for military special vehicles, boats (both military and civilian) and as auxiliary power units (“APU”) for main battle tanks and locomotives. In the full year 2024, Steyr Motors generated an (adjusted) EBIT margin of 24%. For 2025, Steyr Motors is aiming for a year-on-year increase in revenue of at least 40%, an EBIT margin of above 20%, and a production volume of at least 1,250 units. For more information, please contact: Steyr Motors AG

