Autolink Makes European Debut In Munich, Empowering Oems' Intelligent Vehicle Upgrades

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Wuxi, China – On September 8, IAA Mobility 2025 officially opened in Munich, Germany. Autolink made its European debut at Booth C13, Hall A2, showcasing its full-domain solutions, including intelligent cockpit domain controllers, integrated domain controllers, and in-vehicle display systems. The company aims to support European automakers in upgrading electronic architectures and enhancing intelligent cockpit experiences.







Europe's automotive market is undergoing a critical transformation, moving from traditional distributed electronic systems to multi-domain and central domain control architectures. Autolink's solutions address these trends, offering a complete range from single-domain controllers to multi-domain integration, enabling OEMs to implement practical intelligent capabilities and plan for electronic architecture upgrades over the next three to five years.







Key products on display included:



AL-A1 Cockpit-Driving Integrated Domain Controller (SA8775P): Combines cockpit and driving functions with multi-modal interaction; mass production scheduled for Q4 2025.

AL-C2 High-End Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller (SA8255P): Supports multi-screen collaboration, immersive interaction, and in-vehicle AI; mass production begins this month, first deployed on leading Chinese OEM models.

AL-N1 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller (X9HP): Offers high performance and cost efficiency; already in use on Geely's long-range commercial vehicles. Full-Domain Intelligent Simulation Vehicle: Demonstrates the transition from single-domain control to central domain control.

At the Cockpit-Driving Integration Experience , engineers demonstrated seamless millisecond-level switching of navigation, entertainment, and vehicle controls via voice commands, giving attendees hands-on insight into Autolink's integrated cockpit and driving solutions.







Autolink also partnered with VIA optronics AG and their joint venture Turing Vision Display to showcase next-generation cockpit displays, highlighting its complete technology layout and accelerating integration into the European automotive supply chain. Collaborations with the Bucharest software center and local European software firms further enable Autolink to provide fully integrated cockpit solutions tailored to OEM needs.

Since early 2025, Autolink has expanded globally, including two appearances at the Japan Automotive Engineering Exposition and establishing its first overseas subsidiary in Yokohama. Its AL-C1 cockpit domain controller has exceeded 2 million units delivered globally, with Europe becoming a key market covering Germany, France, and Italy.

As a leading Chinese intelligent automotive technology company, Autolink continues to drive intelligent vehicle upgrades worldwide, delivering high-performance, reliable cockpit and domain control solutions to OEMs.

About Autolink:

As a leading domestic technology company in the intelligent cockpit field, Autolink focuses on intelligent cockpit domain controller products, intelligent connected software products, and operation service products.

The company is committed to becoming a leader and driver of transformation in the intelligent connected vehicle industry.

Autolink boasts the world's first fully automated production line for automotive intelligent cockpit domain controllers, providing customers with optimal product solutions and the most stable product quality.

Looking ahead, the company will continue to explore and strive for industry leadership and transformational leadership in the areas of cockpit-driving integration and intelligent driving.

For more information, visit Home-Autolink-en